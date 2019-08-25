Ems Rally Again in 9th, Prevail over Sox

EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds continued to show their never-say-die attitude, breaking through in the 9th inning to beat the Everett Aquasox 11-6 in front of 5,033 at Funko Field.

Eugene would be forced to work from behind again on Saturday, as the Aquasox jumped out to 4-0 lead after just 2 innings of play.

Cesar Izturis Jr. doubled home Utah Jones in the bottom of the 1st off of starter Michael McAvene, and later scored on consecutive wild pitches to give Everett the early 2-0 lead. Cade Marlowe added to the advantage with a 2-run double in the 2nd, plating both Jones and Izturis Jr. to move ahead 4-0.

The Emeralds would answer in the 4th inning, with Grayson Byrd igniting the rally with an RBI single to right, scoring Edmond Americaan for the team's first run. That effort began a fabulous stretch for the Eugene offense, as Alexander Guerra, Pedro Martinez, and Ryan Reynolds followed Byrd with RBI's in consecutive at-bats, eventually tying the game at 4 apiece.

Trent Tingelstad would then promptly drill a shot to right off of reliever Jake Reindl in the 5th, his 5th home run of the season, putting the Aquasox back on top 5-4. That lead would hold until the 8th inning, as the boys from the Emerald valley would find their stride again in the late innings.

Edmond Americaan began the 8th inning with a screaming double into right-center. Jake Washer followed up his effort with a single to left, allowing Americaan to glide home to tie the game at 5 apiece.

After shutting down Everett in the ensuing half-inning, the Ems grinded through the 9th to put a crooked number on the scoreboard yet again.

Travis Kuhn started the 9th on the mound for Everett, as he quickly recorded 2 outs after a double play off the bat of Ryan Reynolds. The frame soon began to unfold as Kuhn walked Josue Huma and plunked Jacob Olson on a 2-2 pitch. Yovanny Cuevas then cracked a liner into right-center, plating both Huma and Olson to put the Ems ahead and recapture the momentum.

After Edmond Americaan reached on a wild pitch after striking out, Jake Washer roped an RBI single to center, setting the stage for Grayson Byrd. Byrd them promptly blasted a home run to right, his 2nd of the season, putting the exclamation point on a 6-run inning for the Ems, as they coasted to an 11-6 victory.

Raidel Orta earned the win after working through the final two innings of the game on the mound. Byrd finished up 4 RBI's while Edmond Americaan scored 2 runs.

The Ems will again face the Aquasox on Sunday afternoon at Funko Field, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05pm. Be sure to listen live on 95.3 The Score.

