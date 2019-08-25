Emeralds Even Series, 11-6

EVERETT, Wash. - The Eugene Emeralds had an explosive ninth inning, scoring six runs to defeat the Everett AquaSox, 11-6.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The AquaSox took an early lead when Cesar Izturis Jr. doubled, driving in Utah Jones. After a wild pitch, Izturis Jr. scored, giving the Frogs a 2-0 lead heading into the second inning. Cade Marlowe tacked on two more runs in the second with an RBI double to center field, extending the lead again.

Grayson Byrd drove in Eugene's first run in the fourth inning, followed by an RBI double from Alexander Guerra to drive in another run for the Emeralds. Before the end of the inning, a groundout and RBI single tied the game, 4-4.

Trent Tingelstad crushed a solo shot to right-center field in the top of the fifth, taking back the lead for the AquaSox, 5-4. The Frogs held their one-run lead until the top of the eighth when Jake Washer evened the score with an RBI single.

Eugene scored six runs in the top of the ninth, including a three-run home run from Byrd, putting the score at 11-5. Robert Perez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, but the AquaSox fell, 11-6.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the 'Sox registered 11 hits with three doubles and two home runs. On the mound, Brandon Williamson started, pitching two complete innings with five strikeouts and no runs allowed. Luis Curvelo pitched the next three innings, giving up seven hits and four earned runs. Garrett Westberg, Jarod Bayless, Travis Kuhn and Brock Minich all contributed in the final four innings.

LOOKING AHEAD

Up next, the AquaSox return to Funko Field on Sunday, August 25 to take on the Eugene Emeralds for the third game of the four-game series. Sunday is Faith and Family Night, presented by Calvary Arlington, as well as the rescheduled Team Poster Giveaway, presented by Chevron ExtraMile. For tickets, visit AquaSox.com/tickets.

