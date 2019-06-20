Hops Fall at Tri-City 2-1 in 10 Innings

PASCO, WASH. - The Hillsboro Hops were two outs away from their fifth consecutive win --- and the third by shutout --- on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. But Tri-City scored once in the ninth and once in the 10th for a 2-1 win in the third game of the four-game series. Hillsboro (4-2) remains alone in first place in the South Division, one game up on all three division rivals.

The Hops' run came in the top of the fourth on a solo home run by Jesus Marriaga --- the first home run of his professional career, coming in his 607th career at-bat. And it looked like Hillsboro's strong pitching would make it stand up.

Hops starting pitcher Luis Frias worked five shutout innings, allowing two hits, with one walk and three strikeouts. Jared Miller worked a scoreless sixth, and after Miller allowed a leadoff double in the seventh, Justin Garcia came on to retire the next three hitters and strand the tying run at third base. Garcia then pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth, leaving a runner at second.

But then came the bottom of the ninth. Bryan Menendez came out of the Hops' bullpen in search of his first save, but allowed a pop single to right-center by Matthew Acosta and a ground ball single by Nick Gatewood. A wild pitch sent the tying run to third base and the winning run to second, and Sean Guilbe was intentionally walked to load the bases with nobody out. Menendez retired Jack Stronach on a pop-out, then induced a ground ball off the bat of Alison Quintero. However, it wasn't hit hard enough to get a double play, and the tying run was home on a force-out at second. Menendez then struck out Luke Becker to end the inning.

The top of the 10th began with Joe Robbins running at second base for Hillsboro, but he was stranded there after two strikeouts and a pop-out.

And in the bottom of the 10th, with the game still tied 1-1, Becker was the runner at second, and he advanced to third on a wild pitch on the first pitch of the inning. Tre Carter walked, but Menendez struck out Jordy Barley, giving the Hops hope to extend the game. However, Reinaldo Ilarraza walked to load the bases, and Acosta singled to left to bring home Becker with the winning run.

The loss denied Frias of a win. He remains 0-5 over two seasons as a Hop, despite the fact he has consistently pitched well.

It was the second straight 10-inning game between the two clubs. Hillsboro had won 5-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday.

The final game of the four-game series will be at 7:15 PM on Thursday. The radio broadcast will air on an alternate station (one of just four such games this year), 102.3 FM. Airtime is 7:00 PM.

NOTE: Hillsboro pitchers have allowed 30 walks in the first six games of the season. Only one of those 30 has scored.

