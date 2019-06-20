C's Homestand Ends with Shutout Loss to Eugene, 3-0

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Through the first seven games of the 2019 season, the Canadians sit exactly where they did this time last season with a 2-5 (.286) record fresh off a shutout loss at home. Vancouver scuffled at home early a year ago as well going 3-4 out of the gates before finding its rhythm about two weeks into the season. The similarities are noticeable with both offenses leaving solid pitching performances off on the side of the road to start the summer.

On Thursday, Canadians RHP Adam Kloffenstein went 3 2/3 innings of one-hit baseball, striking out four and looking dominant before hitting his organizational pitch limit in the 4th inning. He gave way to LHP Nicolas Medina who was coming off a tremendous outing back on Sunday where out from the same bullpen he went 1 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball, striking out two Spokane hitters. This afternoon Medina looked lethargic giving up back-to-back doubles to both CF Fernando Kelli and C Jonathan Soto before walking LF Dalton Hurd. He would escape the top of the 5th as 3B Jake Slaughter's hard-hit single was enough with RHP Adams Cuevas getting the final out of the inning as DH Caleb Knight popped out to Ronny Brito at third.

Cuevas, who got rocked in his debut - entered Thursday's game with a 16.88 ERA and bounced back extremely well going 2 1/3 innings without allowing a lone hit, walking no one and striking out three to keep the Canadians within a pair of runs.

It would say as just a two-run deficit until the top of the 9th inning when Canadians reliever RHP Joshua Almonte hit CF Fernando Kelly which drew the ire of the second year Eugene Emeralds speedster. Kelly proceeded to steal second base and then advance to third base when Canadians C Brett Wright sailed his throw into shallow centerfield giving Kelly the extra 90-feet. That was enough for him to score on an RBI double from C Jonathan Soto that extended the lead to 3-0.

Offensively Vancouver managed five hits on the afternoon that came from two players as DH Luis De Los Santos went 3-for-4 to bump his average to .385 while 1B Trevor Schwecke was 2-for-3. Canadians RF McGregory Contreras came up with two runners on in both the 7th and the 9th inning and struggled on both fronts. A ground out in the 7th provided a shot at redemption in the 9th, but the second year Canadians outfielder struck out to end the game finishing with five runners left on-base over the course of the series finale.

With the loss, Vancouver (2-5) now travels to Hillsboro to face the South Division leading Hops who wrap up a series with Tri-City on Thursday night.

The Canadians rotation for its series vs. Hillsboro has been announced with RHP Grant Townsend pitching Friday followed by RHP William Gaston (Saturday), RHP Gabriel Ponce (Sunday) and LHP Juan Diaz (Monday). All games can be heard live on Sportsnet 650 and at www.canadiansbaseball.com.

The Canadians return to historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on Friday, June 28th at 7:05pm as Vancouver welcomes the North Division Spokane (June 28-30) and the Hillsboro Hops (July 1-3) with tickets available by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

