Acosta Delivers Walk-Off Win

Matthew Acosta delivered a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the tenth inning to clinch the 2-1 win on Wednesday night for the Tri-City Dust Devils (2-4) over the Hillsboro Hops (4-2). Acosta had two of Tri-City's six hits and extended his hitting streak to five games.

Runs were at a premium as both teams received strong performances from their pitching staffs. It took a late rally for the Dust Devils to get both of their runs. Tri-City tied the game with the team's first run of the night in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extra innings for the second straight night. In addition to Acosta's two-hit performance, Nick Gatewood also produced a pair of hits in the victory for the Dust Devils.

The four-game series will come to a close on Thursday night. Tri-City will send right-hander Nick Thwaits to the mound. The Hops will counter with left-hander Michael Gelabert. It will be the first of three Viñeros de Tri-City Copa de la Diversion nights at Gesa Stadium this summer. Great seats are available by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

