C's Still Looking for Identity in 3-1 Loss to Emeralds

June 20, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Three solid innings from Canadians starter RHP Nick Fraze (pronounced 'phrase') was followed by five strong innings from RHP Alex Nolan as both right-handers made their professional debuts on Wednesday night - but the combination of spotty defense and a struggling offense left Vancouver pitching in a tough spot as the Eugene Emeralds grabbed a second straight win out at Nat Bailey Stadium. The loss drops Vancouver to 2-4 (.333) on the young Northwest League season.

Fraze went three innings in his pro debut offering up 35 pitches before giving way to the Vancouver bullpen. His only blemish on an otherwise outstanding performance was leaving an 0-1 pitching over the plate to Eugene's Reivaj Garcia who smacked it back up the middle allowing teammate Yonathan Peralza to score giving the defending NWL Champions an early 1-0 lead.

Canadian-born RHP Alex Nolan signed as a non-drafted free agent back on June 12th and a week later was on the mound in Vancouver making his debut which was outstanding as the 6-3 right-hander went five innings allowing just four hits and one unearned run. That run came in the top of the 5th when Canadians SS Luis De Los Santos made a throwing error on a ball hit to him off the bat of Luis Vazquez. The errant throw allowed Reivaj Garcia to come home giving the Emeralds a 2-0 lead.

Vancouver's lone run was earned in the bottom of the 5th off Eugene starter RHP Ed Nunez who gave up a base hit to Dominic Abbadessa who then proceeded to steal both second and third base, his 3rd and 4th of the season - before scoring on an RBI groundout from Adrian Ramos.

Vancouver and Eugene kept it as a one-run game until the top of the 9th inning when Canadians reliever LHP Grayson Huffman gave up a one-out single to Yonathan Peralza who then stole second base and later scored on a double from Fernando Kelli extending the Emeralds lead to 3-1.

RHP Maikel Aguiar (2.0IP) and RHP Enrique De Los Rios (2.0IP) limited the C's to just three hits over the final four innings of the game helping Eugene secure a second straight victory with the final, 3-1.

With the loss, Vancouver (2-4) falls three games back of North Division leading Spokane who improved to 5-1 with an extra innings victory over Salem-Keizer at Volcanoes Stadium. Spokane is 5-1 (.833) on its current seven-game road trip to start the season. The win moves Eugene back to .500 at 3-3 through six games.

Note: Former Toronto Blue Jays star Willie Upshaw was one of the 5,513 in attendance on Wednesday evening as part of the 2019 Superstar Series presented by FortisBC.

Vancouver sends RHP Adam Kloffenstein (0-1, 6.00) to the mound in the series finale set for 1:05pm from Scotiabank Field. Kloffenstein went three innings allowing two hits, striking out five in his first start of the season (6-14) vs. Spokane.

Tickets to Thursday's Scotiabank 'Nooner at The Nat can be purchased by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

Vancouver Canadians RHP Nick Fraze made his pro debut on Wednesday afternoon in Vancouver

(Mark Steffens - Fotoguy)

