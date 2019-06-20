AquaSox Slide Hits Four Games

BOISE, Idaho - Frederis Parra worked seven shutout innings while Boise reached a season-high in runs, in an 11-0 win over the AquaSox at Memorial Stadium before a crowd of 3,016. For the AquaSox, it was their fourth consecutive loss on their current seven game road trip.

Parra (1-0), who was signed as a minor league free agent last year by the Rockies after beginning his career in the Cardinals organization, allowed just five hits. He walked one and struck out five while throwing 81 pitches.

The AquaSox were limited to seven hits and had multiple baserunners in an inning twice.

Isaac Collins helped to lead the way for Boise batting 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base. Aaron Schunk scored three runs in his 2-for-4 night that included a triple and an RBI.

AquaSox starting pitcher Juan Mercedes (1-1) settled down after a three run Boise bottom of the first in which the Hawks were gifted two unearned runs. Mercedes allowed two earned runs over his five innings of work. He walked one and struck out two while throwing 64 pitches.

Cesar Izturis, Jr. and Cade Marlowe finished with two hits apiece. The AquaSox committed a season-high three errors.

