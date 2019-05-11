Hooks Walk off in Extras Again vs. Amarillo

May 11, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks picked up their second walk-off win of the series against Amarillo, knocking off the Sod Poodles 2-1 in 10 innings Saturday at Whataburger Field. Carmen Benedetti's two-strike single drove in the winning run.

With a runner at third and one out in the 10th, Benedetti drilled a grounder back up the middle off Travis Radke (L, 2-1), who had been nearly untouchable in 2.1 innings of work to that point. The win made it three in a row and a series win for the Hooks.

Send us all home @Carmatron32! #CasaHooks pic.twitter.com/el9DKEFkWL

- Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 12, 2019

Besides the exciting walk-off, both offenses were stagnant most of the night, striking out a combined 32 times.

The Hooks pitching staff set a new club record for punchouts in a game, first matching the 9.0-inning record of 18 and eclipsing that mark in extras for a new high total of 19.

Brett Adcock made the start for Corpus Christi was fairly erratic, striking out seven but walking four over 3.0 innings. He worked out of a one-out bases-loaded jam in the second, fanning Buddy Reed and Rodrigo Orozco to avoid damage.

Corpus got on the board in the third when Benedetti led off with a walk and stole second against rehabbing San Diego Padres pitcher Miguel Diaz. He scored a batter later on an Osvaldo Duarte double.

Collin McKee allowed the tying run on a solo homer from Orozco (2), but the game reached a stalemate after that. McKee allowed two hits with four strikeouts in 2.0 innings.

Tyler Ivey made his first appearance since April 23 after serving a 14-game suspension and picked up as dominant as he left off. Ivey (W, 3-0) pitched 5.0 hitless innings with eight strikeouts and two walks allowed, lowering his season ERA to 0.86.

The Hooks go for the four-game sweep Sunday with righty Carson LaRue (0-0, 6.14) against righty Emmanuel Ramirez (1-4, 6.00). Gates open at 12:45 p.m. as the first 1,500 fans will receive an Astros Mother's Day Clutch, courtesy of Driscoll Health System.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.