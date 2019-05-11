Cardinals Bats Silenced in 4-1 Loss to Naturals

May 11, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals (13-21) lost 4-1 on Friday night to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (13-20) in front of 5,846 fans at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (1-0)

L: RHP Harold Arauz (0-3)

S: RHP Franco Terrero (2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- The two-run second-inning home run by Naturals 1B Travis Jones was all Northwest Arkansas would need in the game with Springfield being held off the board until plating a single runner in the bottom of the ninth.

- The Cardinals mounted a rally in the ninth after being shut down for the first eight innings, loading the bases with two outs when 1B Chris Chinea was hit on a 2-2 pitch. Next, PH Brian O'Keefe drove LF Justin Williams home on an infield single, but 3B Alberto Triunfel popped out to end the game.

NOTABLES:

- The Naturals win at Hammons Field is the first win by either Northwest Arkansas or Springfield at that opponent's home ballpark this season.

- C Jose Godoy led all Cardinals batters with a 2-for-4 night. Only three other Springfield batters managed a hit.

- Hernandez allowed just three hits and four walks over 7.0 innings for the Naturals, striking out six in his first Double-A start of 2019 after beginning the year with Triple-A Omaha.

- The teams combined to leave 38 runners on base, with Northwest Arkansas stranding 26.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

Celebrate your two favorite Cardinals with Saturday night's Springfield/St. Louis Cardinals Coca-Cola Red Super Soft MO Birds T-Shirt giveaway for 2,000 fans!

Plus, St. Louis Cardinals #19 prospect RHP Johan Oviedo is scheduled to make his first career start at Hammons Field. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. with gates opening at 5:10 p.m.

Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at www.SpringfieldCardinals.com.

