Travs Split Twinbill After Long Delay

North Little Rock, AR-The Arkansas Travelers split a doubleheader with the Tulsa Drillers, taking the second game by a 1-0 score after falling in the opener, 7-4. It was a long night at Dickey-Stephens Park with the scheduled start of game one delayed well over two hours. The first game began at 7:28 p.m. and the second game ended at 12:45 a.m. The game was played in unseasonably cool conditions with game time temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s. By dividing the twinbill, the Travs maintained a 2.5 game lead in the North Division standings over the Drillers.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Zach Reks was a one man wrecking crew with an RBI triple in the first inning and three-run homer in the second as Tulsa built an early six-run lead.

* Arkansas did string together a two-run rally in the seventh and got the tying run to the plate with one out before falling short.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* LF Jake Fraley: 2-4, run, 2 RBI

* SS Chris Mariscal: 2-3, BB, RBI

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Jake Fraley blooped a two out single to center just out of the reach of a diving Logan Landon in the sixth inning. It was initially ruled a catch but then the call was reversed after the umpiring crew got together.

* Two batters later, Jordan Cowan slapped a single through a wide open left side of the infield for the go-ahead (and eventual game-winning) RBI.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* RHP Reggie McClain: 3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K

* RHP Bryan Bonnell: Win, 3 IP, H, 4 K

* RHP Darin Gillies: Sv, IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* The shutout was the league leading fifth of the season thrown by the Travs and it was their second win by a 1-0 score.

* Infielder Chris Mariscal was activated from the injured list earlier in the day and reached base three times in his return to the lineup. In a corresponding move, catcher Danny Sheaffer was transferred to Triple-A Tacoma.

Up Next

The Travs and Drillers meet again on Saturday night at 6:10. Left-hander Ricardo Sanchez (4-1, 1.75) makes the start against righty Yordy Cabrera (0-0, 9.72). Gates open at 5:10 and the first 1,000 fans receive a free Travs t-shirt. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

