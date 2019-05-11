Hooks Bury Sod Poodles in 9-2 Blowout

CORPUS CHRISTI - A home run and four RBIs from Abraham Toro helped the Hooks bury the Amarillo Sod Poodles by a 9-2 final Friday at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks jumped on Amarillo starter T.J. Weir early and often, grabbing a lead they wouldn't surrender in the first inning with a Toro two-run double down the line.

In the fourth, Ronnie Dawson drilled a two-run single that made it 4-1. Toro, the next batter, launched a moonshot that traveled 410 feet to extend the lead to 6-1. Weir (L, 2-2) was done after 4.0 innings, surrendering eight hits, six earned runs and five walks.

Meanwhile, Jose Urquidy-Hernandez was dominant on the mound. After Owen Miller drove in Edward Olivares in the first inning, Urquidy retired the next 14 batters he faced. He struck out six in the process, moving to 2-2 on the season.

Corpus brought nine batters to the plate in the fifth, plating three more runs. Carmen Benedetti drove in one with an RBI double and later scored on an Anibal Sierra sacrifice fly. Osvaldo Duarte hit an opposite-field solo homer to make it 9-1.

The Soddies added a run on a Brad Zunica solo shot in the eighth off Bryan Abreu. Abreu worked 3.0 innings with four punchouts.

With his 3-for-4 night, Toro is 8-for-10 with two homers, eight RBIs and four walks over his last three games. Dawson was also 3-for-4 on the night with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Lorenzo Quintana went 3-for-5. Overall, the Hooks had a season-high 16 hits.

Saturday's 7:15 p.m. game presents a Jose Altuve Hooks Legends Jersey giveaway for the first 2,000 fans at Whataburger Field, courtesy of CITGO. The Hooks will start southpaw Brett Adcock (0-4, 9.45) while rehabbing San Diego Padres righty Miguel Diaz will go for the Sod Poodles.

