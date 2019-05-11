Mieses Grand Slam, Capel Walk-Off Cap Dramatic Cardinals Win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Johan Mieses grand slam followed by a Conner Capel walk-off single sent the Springfield Cardinals (14-21) home 6-5 winners in dramatic fashion over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (13-21) on Saturday night at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Ronnie Williams (1-0)

L: RHP Grant Gavin (0-1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Capel's bases-loaded walk-off single was the game-winning hit, but it was Mieses's pinch-hit grand slam that pulled the Cardinals even at 5-5 after going seven innings without scoring a run.

- Cardinals DH Randy Arozarena put Springfield up 1-0 with an RBI double in the first, but the Naturals responded with four runs in the top of the second on a pair of RBI doubles by Kort Peterson and Nick Heath and an RBI triple by Khalil Lee. That 4-1 lead eventually turned into 5-1 and stood until the big final inning.

NOTABLES:

- Oviedo allowed five earned runs over 5.0 innings in his first Hammons Field start, striking out four and allowing six hits and five walks.

- The walk-off was the fourth of the year for the Cardinals against the Naturals.

- Springfield relievers Hector Mendoza and Ronnie Williams combined for 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out seven.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

The Cardinals and Naturals close out their four-game series on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. with gates opening at 3:10 p.m.

All kids at every Sunday home game receive free Hiland Dairy Ice Cream sandwiches before first pitch for Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and can run the bases following the game!

Mother's Day fun: All moms at the game will be invited down onto the field with their families from 3:10-3:35 p.m. for photos on the field and a game of catch! There will also be a 20% Team Store discount on all female wear and caps.

Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at www.SpringfieldCardinals.com.

