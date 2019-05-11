RockHounds Stumble Late, Fall to Frisco

May 11, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





The Frisco team bus must have a heavy duty suspension, because the RoughRiders packed plenty of lumber for their road trip. A five-run eighth inning pushed the Riders past the RockHounds, 8-5, Friday night at Security Bank Ballpark. The win was Frisco's second in-a-row to open a four-game series and the RoughRiders have scored 21 runs on 28 hits in those two contests.

Friday's game had three lead changes, with the eighth inning proving pivotal. The RockHounds took a 5-3 lead into the frame and still held a 5-4 advantage after Charles Leblanc, who led off with a triple, scored on a wild pitch. With the bases empty and two out, Juremi Profar rekindled the rally with a single up the middle, the first of five consecutive Frisco hits. Alex Kowalczyk, who entered the game only after catcher Tony Sanchez was ejected for arguing balls and strikes, delivered a bases-loaded two-run single to right and Michael DeLeon's third double of the game drove in two insurance runs, building the lead to 8-5.

The 'Hounds scored the game's first run on Mikey White's RBI double in the third, but the Riders answered with a three-run fifth, scoring on an RBI double by Sanchez, a wild pitch (on a strikeout) and a fielder's choice on which the 'Hounds missing a chance at an inning-ending double play.

Nate Mondou's leadoff triple and an RBI single form Chase Calabuig brought the 'Hounds to within 3-2 in the fifth. Dairon Blanco's triple tied the game in the sixth and Mondou's sacrifice fly brought Blanco home with the go-ahead run. Kevin Merrell led off the seventh with a double and White's second ribbie (and third hit) gave the 'Hounds the 5-3 lead they carried into the eighth.

Four of Frisco's five eighth-inning runs were charged to Trey McNutt (who took the loss) with Kowalczyk's two-run single and De Leon's two-run double coming against closer Kyle Finnegan (who took just his second blown save in seven opportunities).

Frisco left-hander Locke St. John continued his brilliant season with two perfect innings to earn the save, lowering his ERA to 0.52 in the process.

Notable

The RoughRiders (20-14) extended their lead over the RockHounds (17-16) in the Texas League South to two-and-a-half games with the win. Corpus Christi (16-17) blasted Amarillo, 9-2 (at Corpus) to stay three-and-a-half games back of Frisco and one game behind the 'Hounds. The Sod Poodles (14-20), meanwhile dropped six games behind the division-leading Riders.

Mikey White busted out of an 0-for-10 with his second three-hit game in his last five. Michael De Leon had three hits (all doubles) for the RoughRiders.

There were 24 strikeouts in the game ... 17 of them by the two starters. Frisco's Joe Palumbo struck out nine and the RockHounds' Brian Howard whiffed eight, each going six innings.

The entire game was played with the temperature in the mid-40's and the wind chill hovering around the 40-degree mark. Mother Nature has a cruel sense of humor ... it is actually "warmer" as this wrap-up is being written than it was during the game.

Next Game

Saturday, May 11 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Security Bank Ballpark 7:00 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

Postgame Fireworks

- Third of a four-game series and homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:47 p.m.

Probable Starters

FRI: Pedro Payano (RH, 3-0, 4.10)

RH: Parker Dunshee (RH, 2-2, 1.89)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.