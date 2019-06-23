Hooks Outlast Cardinals in 11-Inning Marathon, 6-4

June 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. -- The Corpus Christi Hooks (3-2, 36-38) and Springfield Cardinals (0-5, 30-45) battled for four hours and 14 minutes with the Hooks walking off with a 6-4 win in the bottom of the 11th on Saturday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Brandon Bailey (2-2)

L: RHP Kodi Whitley (1-4)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-The Hooks struck first in the bottom of the first with an RBI sac fly from 1B Seth Beer that scored rehabbing Astros CF George Springer for the 1-0 lead.

-The Cardinals evened it at 1-1 in the second with a solo blast by 1B Zach Kirtley, his third homer in Double-A.

-Springfield seized its first lead of the series in the top of the fifth with RBI doubles from 3B Alberto Triunfel and C Brian O'Keefe around an RBI sac fly from DH Jose Godoy, opening a 4-1 advantage.

-Corpus Christi got one run back against the bullpen in the sixth with four walks in the frame, including an RBI free pass from Springer, shaving the deficit to 4-2. LHP Jacob Patterson, though, worked out of it from there with no further damage, stranding three runners.

-The Hooks completed the comeback in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI sac fly from C Chuckie Robinson and a two-out RBI single by RF Bryan De La Cruz, squaring the score at 4-4.

-The tie remained until the bottom of the 11th, when SS Osvaldo Duarte powered a two-run homer to center field, lifting the Hooks to the 6-4 win.

NOTABLES:

-Hooks RHP Brandon Bailey dealt the final 5.0 innings with no runs on just one hit allowed, striking out five.

-C Brian O'Keefe went 2x5 with an RBI double and a single, and has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games.

-RHP Alex FaGalde made the start for Springfield, tossing 5.0 innings with just one run on three hits and four walks, striking out five in his second Double-A start.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals conclude the road trip in Corpus Christi on Sunday at 4:15pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

Jack Flaherty Bobbleheads, Dry Fit Polos, Freedom Week Fireworks and more during next homestand, June 27 - July 3

The Cardinals return home for a huge homestand from Thursday, June 27 - Wednesday, July 3, featuring:

-Thursday, June 27, 7:10pm - American National Jack Flaherty Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) and Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Friday, June 28, 7:10pm - Fire & Water Friday Fireworks. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Saturday, June 29, 6:10pm - Mercy Navy Dry Fit Polo Shirt Giveaway (2,000) and Specialty Jersey Auction to benefit Better Life in Recovery. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Sunday, June 30, 6:10pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Monday, July 1, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with the Ladies of American Country soundtrack. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Tuesday, July 2, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with Songs from American Movies and Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Wednesday, July 3, 6:10pm - Freedom Week Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with a Postgame concert featuring The Mixtapes, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates. Gates open at 5:10pm.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.