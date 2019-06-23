Godoy and Cards Slam Hooks, 12-5

June 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. -- C Jose Godoy clobbered a grand slam to help power the Springfield Cardinals (1-5, 31-45) past the Corpus Christi Hooks (3-3, 36-39), 12-5, in the series finale on Sunday evening.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Roel Ramirez (2-1)

L: RHP Yohan Ramirez (0-2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-Both sides traded a run in the second inning with Cardinals SS Rayder Ascanio delivering an RBI single in the top of the frame, countered in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run from C Lorenzo Quintana.

-Springfield opened the lead once more with two runs in the second on an RBI single by 2B Jose Martinez and a run-scoring wild pitch, making it 3-1.

-After both sides traded a run in the fourth, the Cardinals blew the game open in the sixth. CF Dylan Carlson started the scoring in the stanza with an RBI sac fly that was dropped in deep right, followed by a grand slam from C Jose Godoy and another run-scoring wild pitch, opening a 10-2 lead for Springfield.

-Shaver struck again with a three-run blast in the sixth, but RF Justin Toerner responded with a two-run home run in the eighth, his first Double-A long-ball, opening the Cardinals lead back to seven runs, 12-5.

NOTABLES:

-C Jose Godoy's grand slam marked his first slam of the season and the Cardinals third of the year, joining OF Johan Mieses and C Brian O'Keefe.

-RF Justin Toerner's first Double-A homer was part of a 2x3 night with four times on base and three runs scored.

-3B Alberto Triunfel went 2x3 with a double and two runs.

-Each one of the Cardinals five run-scoring rallies started with a walk. They drew eight walks in total, one night after issuing 13 free passes on Saturday.

-RHP Roel Ramirez retired all six batters he faced in order, striking out five in two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

The Cardinals enter the All-Star Break from Monday - Wednesday, with the 2019 Texas League All-Star Game in Tulsa this Tuesday night.

Jack Flaherty Bobbleheads, Dry Fit Polos, Freedom Week Fireworks and more during next homestand, June 27 - July 3

The Cardinals return home for a huge homestand from Thursday, June 27 - Wednesday, July 3, featuring:

-Thursday, June 27, 7:10pm - American National Jack Flaherty Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) and Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Friday, June 28, 7:10pm - Fire & Water Friday Fireworks. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Saturday, June 29, 6:10pm - Mercy Navy Dry Fit Polo Shirt Giveaway (2,000) and Specialty Jersey Auction to benefit Better Life in Recovery. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Sunday, June 30, 6:10pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Monday, July 1, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with the Ladies of American Country soundtrack. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Tuesday, July 2, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with Songs from American Movies and Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Wednesday, July 3, 6:10pm - Freedom Week Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with a Postgame concert featuring The Mixtapes, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates. Gates open at 5:10pm.

