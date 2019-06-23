Sunday's Game Postponed by Rain
June 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Sunday's game between the Riders and Northwest Arkansas was postponed due to rain.
The two teams will make up the contest Aug. 31 as part of a doubleheader at Arvest Ballpark.
The Riders return home this Thursday for a seven-game homestand. For tickets, visit RidersBaseball.com, call (972) 731-9200 or visit the Dr Pepper Ballpark box office.
