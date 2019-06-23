Duarte's Homer Gives Hooks 6-4 Win in 11

CORPUS CHRISTI - Osvaldo Duarte crushed a two-run walk-off homer off the center field batter's eye to give the Hooks a 6-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals in 11 innings in front of a season-high 6,545 fans at Whataburger Field.

Duarte barreled a 2-0 fastball from Kodi Whitley (L, 1-4) to complete the comeback from a 4-1 deficit.

Rehabbing Astros star George Springer scored the game's first run, walking and later scoring on a Seth Beer sacrifice fly against Cardinals starter Alex FaGalde.

Hooks starter Carson LaRue looked sharp early, surrendering a second-inning solo homer to Zach Kirtley (3) but was derailed in the fifth as the Cards scored three in the frame. Alberto Triunfel and Brian O'Keefe notched RBI doubles in the fifth, the latter knocking LaRue out of the game.

But Willy Collado and Collin McHugh, on rehab assignment from Houston, bridged 1.1 clean innings to Brandon Bailey who fired 5.0 scoreless, one-hit innings. Bailey (W, 2-2) struck out five in his near-flawless outing.

Springer provided an RBI in the sixth with a bases-loaded walk - his third of the night - as he finished 1-for-3 with three walks before being pulled for a replacement to start the 10th inning. Springer also scored the game-tying run in the eighth on a Bryan De La Cruz single.

The Hooks go for the four-game sweep Sunday at 4:15 p.m. with Springer scheduled to make another rehab appearance at Whataburger Field. Yohan Ramirez (0-1, 11.37) is scheduled for Corpus Christi against Springfield's Johan Oviedo.

