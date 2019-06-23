Naturals Game Postponed on June 23rd

June 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals game this afternoon - Sunday, June 23rd - against the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Today's game has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 31st - as part of a twi-night, same admission doubleheader - where the two teams will play two seven-inning contests. Gates will open to the public at 3:30 p.m. for Game 1 between the Naturals and RoughRiders that is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. whereas Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after Game 1 concludes. All fans with tickets for Saturday, August 31st will be able to enjoy both of games of the doubleheader at Arvest Ballpark during Fan Appreciation Weekend.

All tickets from Sunday, June 23rd are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any remaining 2019 regular season home game. Tickets from the rainout on June 23rd are only valid for the doubleheader on Saturday, August 31st if they are exchanged for a ticket(s) to that date. Exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office during normal operating hours. The Box Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays while on non-gamedays it is open 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, as well as 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Northwest Arkansas will now break for the 83rd annual Texas League All-Star game to be played on Tuesday, June 25th at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Six members of the Naturals were originally selected to represent the North Division in the exhibition against the South All-Stars as Gabriel Cancel, Khalil Lee, D.J. Burt, Gerson Garabito, Ofreidy Gomez, and Conner Greene all were given the honor. Cancel and Lee were voted as starters.

The Naturals return to action on Thursday night when the take on the Double-A Cardinals for a 4-game series in Springfield before returning to Arvest Ballpark on Monday, July 1st for a 3-game set against the Arkansas Travelers.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

