Homestand Preview: RiverDogs Set to Host First Home Series of 2023

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will begin the season on the road for the first time since 2018. After a quick three-game trip to Myrtle Beach, the team will return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park and kick off the home schedule with six games against the Columbia Fireflies from April 11-16. The opening homestand will feature three giveaways, several looks back at the team's back-to-back championships and a stadium-wide champagne shower.

Below is a list of all of the fun the RiverDogs have planned to welcome fans to a new season of RiverDogs baseball:

Opening Night presented by REV Federal Credit Union - April 11

It's your first chance to get a look at the two-time defending Carolina League champions inside The Joe. Enjoy all of the pomp and circumstance that comes along with the first home game of the season! Plus, the first 3,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a 2023 RiverDogs magnet schedule. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

RiverDogs Back-to-Back Tour T-Shirt Giveaway - April 12

Our initial Wildcard Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed is highlighted by a concert tour-themed t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000. The front of the shirt features the RiverDogs back-to-back championship logo and the back lists the team's opponents and game dates in concert fashion. Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser - April 13

There may be one day left in the work week, but that doesn't mean you can't come party with us on the first Thirsty Thursday of the campaign! $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark and we'll have music courtesy of DJ Dolla Menu and party games on Ashley View Pub. Thursdays in Charleston have a reputation around the Carolina League, so help us make a great first impression in 2023. Thursday games are presented to you by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Opening Weekend presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley

Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Fireworks Friday presented by REV Federal Credit Union - April 14

The initial game of our opening weekend at home will conclude with the first fireworks show, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, of the season. The show will be set to a medley of championship hits. We also encourage fans to wear red as we celebrate the military on a Boeing Red Shirt Friday. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and CBS Live 5.

Champagne Showers Night w/ Replica Ring Giveaway presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley - April 15

Join us for the first Saturday Show at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways. When you win a championship in consecutive years after nearly a century without one, you like to remind people about it. We thought there was no better way to celebrate the first Saturday home game of the season than to let our fans celebrate like we did after the final out. First, we want you to have the bling. The first 1,500 fans into the ballpark will receive a replica 2022 RiverDogs championship ring. Later in the night, we will give the whole ballpark the experience of being in the post-game celebration after winning a title. We will pass out bottles of non-alcoholic liquid, a poncho and free reign to spray each other in celebration. Let's party like it's September of 2022! Saturday games are presented by 101.7 Chuck FM/92.5 Kickin' Country and FOX 24.

Kids' Opening Day presented by MUSC Health - April 16

Our first game will be five days in the past already, but we'll treat it like Opening Day once again with a focus on the kids! As is the case every Sunday, all parking is free. On an MUSC Health Family Sunday, we will also welcome youngsters to run the bases on the field following the game. During the game, we'll feature kid's illustrations as our player headshots and have children serving as PA announcer and in-game host. Finally, we will unveil the brand-new Kids Club logo! Sunday games are presented by Star 99.7/Mix 95.9 and ABC News 4.

