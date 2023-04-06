Atlanta Braves Reveal GreenJackets 2023 Opening Day Roster

North Augusta, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to present their opening day roster for the 2023 season. The GreenJackets begin play on the road on Thursday, April 6th at Segra Park as they face off with the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals). The GreenJackets will make their 2023 home debut at SRP Park on April 11th with a six-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers).

"We're extremely excited for this group of players to represent our club," said GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "As we enter our third season as the proud affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, we are thrilled to have so much talent on display every night. With Opening Day at SRP just seven days away, we are looking forward to fans getting to know this group."

The 2023 GreenJackets opening day roster features 7 of the Atlanta Braves' top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline. Last year's first round pick RHP Owen Murphy (MLB Pipeline #2) will return to Augusta following his late-season addition in 2022. He will be joined on the mound by RHP JR Ritchie (MLB Pipeline #3), who made three appearances for the GreenJackets last year. 2021 second-round pick RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (MLB Pipeline #7) will make his Braves organization debut with the GreenJackets after missing 2022 with an injury.

Other notable pitchers include RHP Seth Keller (MLB Pipeline #20) and LHP Adam Shoemaker (MLB Pipeline #27). Augusta native and Grovetown High School product LHP Hayden Harris, who played collegiately at Georgia Southern, also joins the GreenJackets for the first time. RHP Didier Fuentes, who is just 17 years of age, will become the youngest player to appear on an opening-day roster of a MILB affiliate since Fort Wayne's (San Diego Padres) Eugy Rosario in 2017.

The complete list of pitchers features RHP Jorge Bautista, RHP Chad Bryant, RHP Cedric De Grandpre, RHP Jason Franks, RHP Rob Griswold, RHP Landon Harper, RHP Jared Johnson, RHP Elison Joseph, RHP Jhancarlos Lara, RHP Nolan Martinez, and RHP Tyree Thompson.

The position players for the GreenJackets are highlighted by INF Ambioris Tavarez (MLB Pipeline #9), signed as an international free agent in 2021. INF David McCabe (MLB Pipeline #24) returns to the GreenJackets after driving in 23 runs in 26 games in Augusta last year. Other returners to Augusta include INF E.J. Exposito, INF/OF Mahki Backstrom, C Andrew Keck, and INF Justin Janas.

The complete list of position players includes C Nick Clarno, C Dawson Dimon, INF Francisco Floyd, OF Jair Casanova, OF Jeremy Celedonio, OF Tyler Collins, and OF Ethan Workinger. The 2023 Augusta GreenJackets will be managed by Cody Gabella. He will be joined in the dugout by pitching coach Wes McGuire, second-year hitting coach Connor Narron, and Francisco Diaz.

A radio broadcast of all 132 GreenJackets games can be found at milb.com/augusta/fans/audio-listen-live. Tickets for Opening Day are on sale now, as the GreenJackets will welcome SRP Park's Millionth Fan. To join in on the fun, visit bit.ly/MillionthFan.

