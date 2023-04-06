FredNats Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce the 2023 Opening Day roster ahead of the first game tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The roster includes 16 players that played at least one game in Fredericksburg last year, and it features eight players in the MLB.com Top 30 Nationals prospects, including Washington's last two first round draft picks. They are Elijah Green (No. 3), Brady House (No. 5), Jarlin Susana (No. 6), Jake Bennett (No. 9), Armando Cruz (No. 14), Daylen Lile (No. 16), Roismar Quintana (No. 17) and Brenner Cox (No. 23). The Nationals are the 10th ranked organization according to MLB.com.

Pitchers (alphabetical order):Juan Abreu, Pablo Aldonis, Jose Atencio, Jake Bennett, Bryan Caceres, Christian Cuiffetelli, Riley Cornelio, Mason Denaburg, Miguel Gomez, Brad Lord, Kevin Rodriguez, Bryan Sanchez, Jarlin Susana, Jose Ulloa, Luke Young

Catchers: Maxwell Romero Jr., Steven Williams, Paul Witt

Infielders: Branden Boissiere, Armando Cruz, Brady House, Sammy Infante, Cortland Lawson, Zion Pettigrew, Roismar Quintana, Murphy Stehly

Outfielders: Brenner Cox, Elijah Green, Daylen Lile, Johnathan Thomas

