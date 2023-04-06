Columbia Fireflies Game Notes April 6

April 6, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies are excited to open up their season vs the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park tonight at 7:05 pm. The gates will open at 6 pm. RHP David Sandlin will get the ball for the Fireflies while the GreenJackets counter with RHP Spencer Schwellenbach.

Tonight is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, and this year, Thirsty Thursday is as easy as 1-2-3! Fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic draft beers and $3 cocktails and craft draft beers. Fans entering the gates will receive a 2023 magnet schedule giveaway, courtesy of Duke's Investigations and we'll have a dazzling fireworks show following the game. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

----------------

THE BOYS ARE BACK: The Columbia Fireflies announced their Opening Day roster Monday, and the roster included over 20 returners from the 2021 and 2022 season. Some notable returners are Omar Hernandez, who is entering his third season as a backstop in the neon and navy, as well as Ben Kudrna, Frank Mozzicato and Shane Panzini, who were all 2021 high school draftees selected in the first five rounds of the draft. If that weren't enough, the middle infield from the end of the 2022 campaign is back, as both Lizandro Rodriguez and Daniel Vazquez have made the Opening Day roster.

THIS IS JUST LIKE MAGIC: The Fireflies have had some memorable Opening Day moments, including last season, when Erick Peña hit a walk-off homer to beat the Augusta GreenJackets 7-6. Overall, the Fireflies are 3-3 on Opening Night, but when they play Augusta, they are 3-1. The lone loss came in 2021 as the Fireflies opening game at SRP Park was rained out and then they lost 8-1 the following day. The two additional wins against the GreenJackets came in 2017 (14-7) and 2018 (4-2).

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: Last year, the Fireflies came as close as they ever have to a playoff berth. In the second half of the campaign, Columbia led the charge for nearly a month and weren't eliminated until the fourth-to-last game of the season. With 20 returners from the last two seasons, there's a chance Columbia has a second chase to the post-season that can begin today.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN: Manager Tony Peña Jr. is returning for his second season with the Columbia Fireflies. Last year, the Fireflies accumulated a 52-79 record in their second season affiliated with the Royals. Peña Jr. was 33-23 at the helm of the ACL Royals during the 2021 season, which was his first as a manager.

TODAY'S TOP HITS: The Fireflies Opening Day roster is brimming with talent, including six players who find themselves on either MLB.com or Baseball America's Royals Top 30 Prospects lists. The highest ranked player is Ben Kudrna, who is listed as the Royals second-best prospect according to MLB.com and their fourth-best prospect according to Baseball America. Frank Mozzicato is right behind him as MLB.com's seventh-best prospect and Baseball America's fifth-best prospect. MLB.com also includes Lizandro Rodriguez and Daniel Vazquez in their top-prospect list as the 25th and 27th-best Royals prospects, respectively. Baseball America includes Ben Hernandez, who will start the season on the injured list, and Steven Zobac as their 28th and 29th-best Royals prospects.

OPENING WEEKEND FESTIVITIES: The Fireflies are kicking-off the season with a bang at Segra Park! Columbia hosts the Augusta GreenJackets for three games tonight, Friday and Saturday. Each night, the team will give away a 2023 magnet schedule, courtesy of Duke's Investigations. We'll also be hosting post-game fireworks tonight and Saturday evening. Finally, tonight, we'll be hosting our first revamped Thirsty Thursday, where fans can enjoy fountain sodas for $1, domestic drafts for $2 and craft draft beers or cocktails for $3. Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays are now as easy as 1,2,3 at Segra Park.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.