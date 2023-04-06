GreenJackets Rally, Beat Columbia in Season Opener
April 6, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release
COLUMBIA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (1-0) opened the 2023 season on Thursday night with a narrow, one-run victory over the Columbia Fireflies (0-1), 9-8.
The GreenJackets struck first, with Jeremy Celedonio hitting a solo home run in the top of the second inning to put the GreenJackets up 1-0. Augusta starter Spencer Schwellenbach went 1.2 innings of hitless baseball in his professional debut, with Nolan Martinez turning in three solid innings in relief. After Columbia scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth, the combination of Martinez and Landon Harris retired 15 straight batters.
In the top of the 6th, Ethan Workinger hit a two-run homer to reduce the deficit to 4-3. Three batters later, E.J. Exposito scored two with a double, putting Augusta up 5-4. Exposito added to the lead, belting a two-run homer in the top of the 8th, before Columbia drew level at 7 in the bottom of the eighth.
Elison Joseph (WP, 1-0) pitched a seamless 9th inning. In extra innings, Exposito capped off his explosive night with an RBI single down the left field line off of Chazz Martinez (LP, 0-1) to put the GreenJackets back on top, 8-7. They would add another run courtesy of an RBI single from Ambioris Tavarez, before Joseph shut the door on Columbia in the bottom of the tenth, only allowing the ghost runner to score.
The GreenJackets are back in action against Columbia at 7:05 with Owen Murphy, the Braves' #2 overall prospect, getting the start. The game can be heard at bit.ly/GJRadio. The GreenJackets return to SRP Park for their home opener on Tuesday, April 11th, when they celebrate the Night of the Millionth Fan. To join in on the fun, visit bit.ly/MillionthFan.
