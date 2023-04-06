GreenJackets Announce Homestand Preview for Opening Week at SRP Park

The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are pleased to announce the homestand preview for the first series of the season at SRP Park. Starting with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 11th, the GreenJackets are looking forward to welcoming in fans once again to SRP Park after boasting last year's best attendance in all of Single-A. The GreenJackets will host the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers) for six games, with tickets available at GreenJacketsBaseball.com.

Tuesday:

Millionth Fan Night

SRP Park welcomes their 1,000,000th fan this evening!

One lucky fan will be selected as the Millionth Fan, and win the ultimate GreenJackets prize pack!

This fan will also have the chance to compete in a skill-based game to win 1 million pennies - $10,000!

Opening Night Rally Towel Giveaway - the first 2,000 fans will receive a commemorative Opening Night Rally Towel, courtesy of SRP Federal Credit Union!

White Claw Pregame Concert Series - Experience live music from The Mason Jars on the concourse from 5:30 to 6:30! White Claws feature at 2$ off until first pitch, so get them while they're cold!

Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza - Presented by Musco Lighting! Join the GreenJackets in their first fireworks show of the season.

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Fire, Police, or EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

Media partners: News Channel 12/NBC26, Sunny 102.7

WEDNESDAY

Auggie's Reading Program Night, presented by Children's Hospital of Georgia and partnered with Kona ICE, California Dreaming, and Putt-Putt Fun Center

For students who completed Auggie's Reading Program, this is the first eligible game of the season to redeem your program for your child's free ticket!

Wear your best spell-casting outfit and be ready to climb on your broom and fly to a magical Wizards and Wands Night at SRP Park!

Career/Job Fair Night presented by ADP - Occurs on the main concourse of SRP Park from 6:00-8:00pm.

Come out and see Job and Career Opportunities with over 15 CSRA based companies set up around the main concourse handing out information and conducting interviews. Job candidates who bring a resume will receive a discounted $5 General Admission rate at the SRP Park Box Office. Participating businesses include:

Augusta University Health

Augusta GreenJackets Gameday Opportunities

Bridgestone

Cintas

City of North Augusta

Coke United Augusta

Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

Georgia Army National Guard

Jani-King of Augusta

Leidos

SRP Federal Credit Union

SRNS

Stokes Hodges Auto Group

TaxSlayer, LLC

Textron/E-Z-GO

Silver Jackets Program - Presented by Senior Resource Services, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers. The Silver Jackets program is back for our fans 60 years and older! Become a member that allows you to attend each Wednesday Game along with other great benefits. More information can be found here: [https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1](https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1)

Warrior Wednesday - presented by Twin Peaks. Your GreenJackets will take the field is special military jerseys every Wednesday home game. These jerseys will be auctioned off online & in-person on Saturday, September 2nd benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon.

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers. Fans will receive a Comfort Keepers Bingo card upon entering the park, and can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia during the game!

Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Thursday:

First Thirsty Thursday™ of 2023! Quench your thirst all night long with $2 PBR and Natural Light, $4 16oz. Domestic & Craft Drafts, and $6 32oz. Domestic & Craft Drafts. Presented by Twin Peaks, The Hyatt Agency, KICKS99, and HD98.3.

Take in the third home game of the season while taking advantage of those great drink deals!

Media partners: KICKS99 and HD98.3

Friday:

It's a Braves BUZZFest! Come to SRP Park as the GreenJackets don the red jersey for the first time this season. Every Friday, the GreenJackets will wear red jerseys and specialty hats to celebrate their affiliation with the Atlanta Braves!

GreenJackets License Plate Frame Giveaway - The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a GreenJackets License Plate Frame Giveaway, courtesy of Wow! Internet, TV & Phone! Don't miss out on this great piece of swag for your vehicle.

Feature Friday: Terrapin and Pitt BBQ Dog & Burger

Enjoy Terrapin beer at half-price on draft until 8pm at the Keg Stand down the first base line!

Treat yourself to the Pitt BBQ Dog (hot dog topped with pulled pork, brisket burnt ends, BBQ Sauce and bacon) or the Pitt BBQ Burger (1/3 pound beef patty topped with pulled pork, brisket burnt ends, BBQ sauce, bacon, and cheese). Every Friday, a different draft and food item will be on special, so don't forget to stay tuned!

Media partner: BOB FM

Saturday:

Join us to celebrate Jackie Robinson Dayat SRP Park. It's a State Farm Family Saturday, presented by Anthony & London Thuan State Farm! A perfect night to take your family to the ballpark.

White Claw Pre-Game Concert - Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert from 4:30 to 5:30 on the concourse, featuring Forest Colter! Plus, $2 off White Claws feature until first pitch, presented by White Claw.

Fireworks Extravaganza! Be sure to stick around for the first weekend fireworks of the season as we light up the North Augusta sky.

Media partner: KICKS99

Sunday:

Sahlen's Family Sunday! It's our first matinee of the year, and it's a big one! It's a Sahlen's Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen's hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6! Families can play catch on the field prior to the game, and kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game!

New for 2023 the GreenJackets will be serving Brunch from the Grill Cart on the main concourse and fans can enjoy Tito's Handcrafted Vodka's Mimosa's from Tito's Taps.

Jr. Jackets Kids Club- Presented by Episcopal Day School, Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners & the YMCA of Greater Augusta is back for 2023 and better then ever. We welcome our Junior Jackets Kids Club Members to SRP Park for the first time this year, every Sunday features special themes for our members 12 and under, not a member click here to find the two ways to join today: Insert link to join

This week it's Kids Run The Show - kids will be assisting in every element of the game experience! Jr. Jackets Kid Club Members will help out with the PA, participate in contests, appear on the radio broadcast, and more!

2023 Team Photo & Team Autograph Session Giveaway - Presented by Children's Hospital of Georgia, Kona Ice, California Dreaming, and Fun Putt-Putt Fun Center. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will be given an official 2023 GreenJackets team photo, plus get here early for the first Team Autograph Session since 2019 on the main concourse from 1-1:20, great opportunity to meet your 2023 GreenJackets!

Bark In The Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed. This Sunday is a Bark in the Park afternoon at SRP Park! Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America's pastime. Make sure to fill out the waiver at [https://atmilb.com/39flDK7](https://atmilb.com/39flDK7) before coming to the ballpark! Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the Club Level.

A radio broadcast of 130 GreenJackets games can be found at [milb.com/augusta/fans/audio-listen-live](https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/audio-listen-live "https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/audio-listen-live"). Tickets for Opening Day are on sale now, as the GreenJackets will welcome SRP Park's Millionth Fan. To join in on the fun, visit [bit.ly/MillionthFan](http://bit.ly/MillionthFan "http://bit.ly/MillionthFan").

