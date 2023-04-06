Delmarva Opening Day Roster Announced

Salisbury, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles have officially announced the team's Opening Day Roster for 2023. The roster is highlighted by three of the Orioles' top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, led by the first overall pick of the 2022 Draft, Jackson Holliday who is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Baltimore's system and No. 11 in all of MiLB.

In addition to Holliday, other prospects on the roster include catcher Samuel Basallo (O's No. 12 prospect per MLB Pipeline) who will be one of the youngest players in Single-A baseball at just 18 years old when the season begins. Carter Young (O's No. 30 prospect per MLB Pipeline) rounds out the prospects on the Shorebirds' break camp roster as the infielder from Vanderbilt will begin his first full season of Minor League Baseball in Delmarva after being selected by Baltimore in the 17th Round in the Draft last July.

Young is one of seven players from the Orioles 2022 Draft Class who are on the roster. Jackson Holliday, Douglas Hodo III, Adam Crampton, Wyatt Cheney, Jared Beck, and Reese Sharp are the other draftees who are set to be in Salisbury to begin the 2023 season.

There will be several familiar faces on the Shorebirds to start the year as 23 players who played at least one game with Delmarva in 2022 are featured on the Opening Day Roster. Of those 23, 13 are pitchers and 10 are position players. Some of those players include RHP Juan De Los Santos, RHP Moises Chace, RHP Deivy Cruz, RHP Edgar Portes, RHP Alejandro Mendez, RHP, Yaqui Rivera, C Creed Willems, OF Trendon Craig, and OF Elio Prado.

"We're excited to get our first look at the 2023 Delmarva Shorebirds," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "There's a lot to be excited about with the mix of young prospects and familiar names coming to Salisbury to start the season as we can't wait to get underway with Opening Day on April 11."

The current Opening Day Roster consists of 17 pitchers and 13 position players.

Other transactions that occurred prior to Opening Day include:

RHP Hugo Beltran placed on Development List

OF Mishael Deson placed on 7-Day IL

RHP Carter Baulmer, RHP Jarlin Guerrero, RHP Kelvin LaRoche, LHP Andry Mercedes, and LHP Juan Rojas placed on 60-Day IL

RHP Pablo Falconett placed on Full-Season IL

