Homestand Preview: April 22-27 vs. Eugene Emeralds

Tuesday, April 22nd - Education & Businessperson's Special Day Game

presented by KXLY 4 News Now & KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM

Move your business meeting to the ballpark and come have a fun educational experience while cheering the Indians to victory. First pitch is at 11:05 a.m., gates open at 10 a.m. Education Day is proudly supported by the City of Spokane, Lydig Construction, MultiCare, Your Local Ford Dealer, Pepsi, and Taco Bell.

First Pitch - 11:05 a.m.

Gates Open - 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, April 23rd - DORIS' Birthday Extravaganza Night

Girls just want to have fun! Wear your pink and join us in celebrating DORIS the Mascot's Birthday. DORIS' mascot friends will be on hand as we have fun all night long. Enter at the game for your chance to win some of Doris' favorite things, including 100,000 airline points courtesy of American Airlines. Plus, kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 24th - 1st Responder Appreciation Night

presented by Inland Northwest AGC & Big 99.9 Coyote Country

Help the Spokane Indians thank all first responders of the Inland Northwest. Local first responders will be on-hand to do demonstrations and show off their vehicles and equipment!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 25th - Fireworks Night

Presented by Spokane Tribe Casino & Resort and KEY 101

It's a Friday Night Fireworks Show at Avista Stadium! Fireworks will begin immediately following the game presented by Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino.

Thanks to the Family 4-Pack presented by Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino, you can score (4) Reserved Bench Seats, (4) Indians Dogs, (4) 20 oz. Pepsi Products, and (4) Ice Cream Sandwiches all for just $60! CLICK HERE to purchase the Family 4-Pack now.

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 26th - Fireworks Night

presented by Holliday Heating + Cooling + Electric

It's another Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! Fireworks will begin immediately following the game presented by Holliday Heating + Cooling + Electric.

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 27th - Dollars in Your Dog Day Game

Who's ready to eat and make some money?! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH and other prizes. $2,000 will be up for grabs! Be sure to stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

First Pitch - 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.

