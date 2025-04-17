Rogers Keeps Shining to Lead Canadians to First Home Win

April 17, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Another sterling showing from Canadians starter Grant Rogers plus timely hitting and a patient approach from the offence were at the heart of Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds [SF] at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Rogers (W, 1-0) continued his strong start to the season with another superb outing. The right-hander retired the side in order on 10 pitches - all strikes - in the first before Eugene used a one out single, a steal and an error to score the first run of the game. It was just the second score of the season surrendered by the Groves, TX native, both of which were unearned. He allowed just one more baserunner in the outing, a two-out walk in the third that he stranded at first. His final line: 5 IP / 1 R / 0 ER / 1 BB / 6 K.

The Eugene lead lasted until the second pitch of the bottom of the second. Aaron Parker parked his first career High-A home run in - where else? - the gravel parking lot behind the left field wall, a 412-foot blast that left the bat at 108 miles per hour to even the score.

Vancouver would load the bases with no outs in the third but came up empty, which kept the game tied at one until the C's took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth. After a groundout started the frame, the Canadians used two walks and an error to go in front 2-1. Brennan Orf followed with an RBI single and Parker collected his second RBI of the night with a groundout to make it 4-1.

Irv Carter (H, 1) took over in the sixth and, following a lead-off walk, retired the next seven hitters he faced. Meanwhile, the C's added an insurance run in the seventh after a two out fielding error, a throwing miscue, a walk and a double steal put them ahead 5-1.

Eugene would add another with a Thomas Gavello solo shot in the eighth, but their second and final hit of the night was not enough to mount a comeback. Bo Bonds (S, 1) slammed the door with a perfect ninth to secure the victory.

Eight of nine starters reached base and four had a hit. Victor Arias continued his hot start to the year with two singles, a run scored, a walk and a steal. Sean Keys established a new single-game season high with four walks in five plate appearances while Je'Von Ward walked thrice and stole second. Top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala went 1-for-4 with a single.

With the six-game series even at one win apiece, the C's and Ems do battle as part of a Throwback Thursday tomorrow night. Right-hander Jackson Wentworth will make his Nat Bailey Stadium debut for Vancouver opposite MLB.com's #19 Giants prospect Josh Bostick. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.