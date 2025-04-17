Hillsboro Pitching Staff Issues 10 Walks in Second 8-2 Loss against Spokane

April 17, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Similarly to yesterday, the Hillsboro Hops fell to the Spokane Indians 8-2 in the Wednesday night matchup at Hillsboro Ballpark. The Hops' pitching staff struggled, with no run support to back them up in their third straight loss.

Eli Saul made his first start since 2023, tossing a scoreless first inning. Spokane took the lead in the second when Cole Messina launched a solo home run. Saul allowed just one run on four hits and struck out three over two innings.

Liam Norris took over in the third, striking out the first batter he faced. Aidan Longwell then tripled off Norris, scoring a run, and Skyler Messinger followed with a double to put the Indians up 2-0. Norris pitched 2.1 innings, giving up one run on three hits, walking one, and striking out two.

Jorge Minyety entered with a runner on second and one out in the fifth, escaping the inning without allowing a run.

The Hops got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Jackson Feltner was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a Gavin Logan single to left. A sacrifice bunt by Anderdson Rojas moved both runners over, and Druw Jones drove in Feltner to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The game quickly slipped away from Hillsboro in the top of the sixth, when Spokane took full control. Minyety issued four walks in the inning, allowing two runs before Sam Knowlton came on in relief. With two runners in scoring position, Knowlton surrendered a double to Longwell, plating two more. A hit-by-pitch and a single made it 7-1. Knowlton issued two additional walks, bringing the total to six in the inning-just one shy of a Hops franchise record for walks allowed in a single frame.

Michael Prosecky pitched a solid start for Spokane, tossing five innings and allowing just one run on three hits. He walked three and struck out two. Hunter Omlid followed and dominated over two innings, striking out four.

Hunter Mann pitched the eighth for Spokane, allowing one run on an RBI single by Gavin Logan that made it 8-2. Felix Ramires closed out the ninth with a comfortable six-run cushion. He struck out two batters and recorded a ground out to end the game.

For Hillsboro, Phillip Abner pitched two innings of relief, allowing just one hit. Luke Craig handled the ninth and struck out two. Their efforts were too late into the game as the Indians already had the advantage over the Hops.

Druw Jones and Gavin Logan each drove in a run for the Hops. For Spokane, Aidan Longwell went 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Hillsboro and Spokane will play game three of the series tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620, Bally Live, and MLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.