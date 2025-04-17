Emeralds Drop Game 2 to Vancouver

April 17, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver, BC - The Emeralds fell to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 5-2. The series is now tied up at 1-1.

The Emeralds jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning. Zane Zielinski continued his red-hot start to the season with a single. He stole 2nd base for his 5th stolen base in as many games. Luke Shliger grounded out and he was able to advance into 3rd base. The 1st baseman, Brennan Orf, tried to back-pick him at 1st base after the ground out and ended up throwing the ball away and Zielinski ended up coming home to score.

Unfortunately for the Ems, Aaron Parker ripped a solo home run on the 2nd pitch of the inning to tie the game up at 1-1. It was a scoreless next couple of innings for the two ball clubs before Vancouver really opened things up with a 3-run 5th inning. They sent nine batters to the plate, and were able to draw 4 walks to keep the inning alive. The Canadians added their 5th and final run of the night in the bottom of the 7th inning. Parker reached on an error, stole a base, and came home to score on a wild pitch to give them the 5-1 lead.

The only other hit of the night for Eugene came with 1-out in the top of the 8th inning. Thomas Gavello hit a moonshot home run that had a 108 mph exit velocity and traveled 408 feet. It's great to see Gavello get rolling at the plate as he is off to a great start so far this year.

The Emeralds went down 1-2-3 in the top of the 9th inning to drop game 2 by a final of 5-2. Eugene will now look to take back the series lead tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM with Josh Bostick on the mound.

