Dust Devils Even Series with AquaSox

April 17, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Pasco, WA: In a windy showdown at Gesa Stadium, the Tri-City Dust Devils edged out the Everett AquaSox 7-4, knotting their six-game series at a game apiece. With 20 mph winds and gusts up to 35 mph blowing straight out to centerfield, both teams battled the elements and each other.

The AquaSox struck first in the opening inning. Michael Arroyo doubled, and Colt Emerson's triple brought him home for a 1-0 lead. Everett made it 2-0 in the second inning on an RBI single from Anthony Donofrio that plated Brandon Eike.

Tri-City answered in the second, capitalizing on Everett's Shaddon Peavyhouse's (0-2) struggles. Randy De Jesus singled. Matt Coutney's windblown pop-up into left field that fell for a double set the stage for Ben Gobbel's groundout, which cut the AquaSox lead to one. Peavyhouse lasted 2 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on three hits. He walked six and struck out two while throwing 73 pitches, 34 for strikes.

The Dust Devils surged ahead in the third. De Jesus lifted a wind aided two-run homer off Peavyhouse, scoring Joe Redfield to make it 3-2 Dust Devils. Tri-City's pitching, led by Austin Gordon, kept Everett's bats in check, striking out seven over four innings.

Tri-City pulled away in the fifth and sixth, with Ryan Nicholson scoring on a double play grounder in the fifth. Nicholson's ground ball in the sixth drove in in Capri Ortiz for a 5-2 lead. The seventh inning sealed Everett's fate, as Gobbel's two-run homer off Jurrangelo Cijntje pushed the score to 7-2.

Peete sparked a late AquaSox rally in the eighth, launching a two-run homer to score Luis Suisbel, narrowing the gap to 7-4. But Tri-City's bullpen, with A.J. Block closing, held firm. Despite a ninth-inning error by Ortiz, which allowed the AquaSox to put the tying run on base, Block induced a game-ending force out from Lazaro Montes to earn his third save.

De Jesus (3-for-4, homer, two RBIs) and Gobbel (homer, three RBIs) powered Tri-City's offense, while Peete's 2-for-4 day, including his second straight game with a homer, wasn't enough for Everett.

