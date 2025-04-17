Dust Devils pitchers shine in 7-4 win over Everett

PASCO - Tri-City Dust Devils pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts and just two walks, while Everett Aquasox pitchers walked 10 Dust Devils, as Tri-City picked up a 7-4 victory at Gesa Stadium Wednesday evening.

The game didn't start off well for Tri-City as Michael Arroyo and Colt Emerson doubled and tripled to give Everett a 1-0 lead just two batters into the game. Dust Devils starter Austin Gordon settled in nicely afterwards, striking out two and getting a pop up to foul ground at third base to limit the damage.

After Everett extended their lead to 2-0 heading to the bottom of the second, the Dust Devils answered back when Ben Gobbel drove in a run on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the second.

A quick 1-2-3 inning from Gordon in the top of the third sent Tri-City back to the plate and they took a lead they never relinquished. After Ryan Nicholson walked and Joe Redfield reached on a fielder's choice groundout, Randy De Jesus stepped into the box.

He lifted a high drive toward left center field, into the wind that was blowing out towards the center field wall at Gesa Stadium. Everett center fielder Tai Peete tracked the ball, but it kept carrying in the wind, eventually clearing the wall for De Jesus's first High-A home run, giving the Dust Devils a 3-2 lead.

The game remained 3-2 until the bottom of the fifth, after four strong innings from Gordon that saw him strike out seven.

In the bottom of the fifth Tri-City loaded the bases on a walk and two singles before Juan Flores grounded into a double play. Nicholson scored on the play to push Tri-City's lead to 4-2 after five innings.

Sonny Gaston was the first man out of the bullpen for Tri-City, eventually going 1.1 innings with two strikeouts. He ended up with the win. Leonard Garcia replaced Gaston in the top of the fifth, inheriting two base runners, but the first pitch he threw to Charlie Pagliarini was hit into a double play to end the threat.

Nicholson picked up an RBI groundout to give the Dust Devils a 5-2 lead heading into the seventh inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Gobbel drove a ball the opposite way that had enough carry with the wind to clear the wall in right center, extending the lead to 7-2.

Everett wasted no time getting those two runs back however as Peete homered for the second straight day, bringing the lead down to 7-4.

AJ Block came out of the bullpen in the top of the ninth looking for the save, and eventually got it after some dramatics. A single and a walk in between two outs set up a chance to end the game with Luis Suisbel at the plate, but an error by Capri Ortiz allowed Lazaro Montes a chance with the bases loaded.

Block got Montes to ground out to second base, securing the 7-4 win.

The victory improves Tri-City's record to 5-6 on the season with the two teams set for a 6:30 first pitch at Gesa Stadium on Thursday.

DUST DEVILS NOTES:

-The Dust Devils were patient at the plate all night, drawing a total of 10 walks. First baseman Ryan Nicholson led the way with four of those walks, seeing his nine-game hitting streak come to an end in the process.

-Tri-City's pitching has been excellent to start this series against Everett as they have now struck out 28 and walked only five over the first two games.

-3B Ben Gobbel (two-run home run, three RBI) had his best game of the young season, driving a pitch from Jurrangelo Cjintje over the right center field wall for his first homer of the season. He had two RBI on the season coming into the game.

-RF Randy De Jesus had a strong performance, going 3-for-4 with his first High-A home run. He also made a great play in the field, throwing out Everett 1B Brandon Eike who tried to stretch a single into a double.

GAME THREE - THURSDAY, April 17th:

Tri-City and Everett are back on a normal schedule Thursday at Gesa Stadium, scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch, with right-hander Victor Mederos (0-1, 1.86 ERA) getting the start for the Dust Devils and AquaSox right-hander William Fleming (0-1, 22.50 ERA) countering him.

