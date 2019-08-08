Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host College Football Night with Fireworks, Peppa Pig & George Appearance

August 8, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for a six-game homestand from Tuesday, August 13 through Sunday, August 18. The Stripers host the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) for three games from August 13-15, and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) for three games from August 16-18. The homestand includes Wet Nose Wednesday on August 14 (presented by Kicks 101.5 FM), Xolos de Gwinnett Night on August 15, College Football Night with Friday Fireworks on August 16, a Peppa Pig & George Appearance on August 17, and much more.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, August 13 - Stripers vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Cooling

Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

Wednesday, August 14 - Stripers vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM

Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes one General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana).

Thursday, August 15 - Stripers vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Xolos de Gwinnett: As one of 72 teams participating in Minor League Baseball's "Cope de la Diversion" initiative, the Gwinnett Stripers will transform into the "Xolos de Gwinnett" as a celebration of the thriving Hispanic community in Gwinnett County.

Friday, August 16 - Stripers vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

College Football Night: Represent your favorite college football team for a night of gridiron promotions. Purchase a College Football Night Pack at GoStripers.com and receive one Infield Box ticket, plus your choice of one Stripers cap in your team's favorite colors: black & red, gold & blue, or orange & purple.

Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display.

Live Music: The Roycrofts will perform on the Plaza for 45 minutes prior to the game.

Saturday, August 17 - Stripers vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Cooling

Peppa Pig & George Appearance: Bring the kids to get their pictures taken with Peppa Pig & George, from the famous cartoon. Peppa and George will be out for four 30-minute meet and greets with a half hour in between starting at 5:15 p.m.

Live Music: The Manly Hero will perform on the Plaza for 45 minutes prior to the game.

Sunday, August 18 - Stripers vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Georgia United Credit Union

Yoga & Brunch: From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., come on down for yoga on Coolray Field along with a 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. brunch.

Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.