Gagnon Throws Seven Perfect Innings as Syracuse Blasts Durham, 17-0

August 8, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Durham, NC - Drew Gagnon threw seven perfect innings and faced the minimum number of batters through eight innings while the Syracuse Mets scored 17 runs and collected 23 hits in a 17-0 victory over the Durham Bulls on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Syracuse (58-58) broke the game open right away in the top of the first inning. With one out and runners at first and third base, Dilson Herrera singled to score Rajai Davis from third for a 1-0 Mets lead. René Rivera followed with a three-run home run to give Syracuse a 4-0 advantage.

The Mets added to their lead in the third. With one out, Grégor Blanco launched a solo home run for a 5-0 edge. Two batters later, Arismendy Alcantara hit a two-run homer to make it a 7-0 ballgame.

Syracuse added six runs in the fourth. Rivera homered for an 8-0 lead, Alcantara had a two-run double to make it 10-0, Davis collected a sacrifice fly for an 11-0 edge, Rubén Tejada singled home a run to push the lead to 12-0, and Herrera collected another RBI singled to complete a six-run, seven-hit inning for a 13-0 advantage.

In the fifth, the Mets struck again. Blanco had a run-producing double, and Davis collected a two-out RBI single as Syracuse took a 15-0 lead.

Durham (65-51) was stymied by Syracuse starter Drew Gagnon. The 29-year-old didn't allow a baserunner through the first seven innings. In the bottom of the eighth, Mac James led off with a single that ended the perfect game. Gagnon induced a groundout into a double play and then a fly out to end the eighth as the right-hander faced the minimum number of batters to pitch eight innings. Overall, Gagnon allowed just the one hit in eight innings pitched with no walks and five strikeouts.

Syracuse put the exclamation point on this game in the ninth. Rivera led off the frame with a solo home run to push the Mets up 16-0. That was the third home run of the game for Rivera. The 36-year-old also hit three home runs on June 30th this season at Buffalo. The scoring concluded with Blanco's second homer of the night, giving Syracuse a 17-0 lead.

The Mets continue their six-day road trip with the first game of a three-game series against the Norfolk Tides on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

