Red Wings Welcome Bats to Town for Weekend Series
August 8, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Wings weekend series against the Louisville Bats includes two fireworks shows, Milo the Bat Dog, a ZOOperstars! appearance, youth sock giveaway and Hockey Day in Rochester with former NHL star Brian Gionta.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 (7:05) VS. LOUISVILLE BATS (REDS)
Gates open at 5:30pm
SURVIVORS NIGHT - $5 reserved tickets available for anyone that wants to come out and support cancer survivors, courtesy of Wilmot Cancer Institute. Click here for the $5 tickets.
POST GAME FIREWORKS - Enjoy fireworks after the game presented by Wilmot Cancer Institute.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10 (7:05) VS. LOUSIVILLE BATS (REDS)
Gates open at 5:30pm
MILO THE BAT DOG - The goodest boy is back in action for his final appearance of the 2019 season presented by Off Leash K9 Training.
ZOOPERSTARS! APPEARANCE - The world famous ZOOperstars! are back for a fun-filled show that the whole family is sure to enjoy, presented by Invisible Fence Brand.
SOCK GIVEWAWAY - The first 1,000 kids (18 and under) will receive Red Wings socks, courtesy of Alfred State.
WINGS OF HOPE - The Wings team up with The Villa of Hope to provide information and resources for individuals and families struggling with the issue of teen suicide.
POST GAME FIREWORKS - Courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11 (1:05) LOUISVILLE BATS (REDS)
Gates at 11:30am
HOCKEY DAY IN ROCHESTER - The Wings celebrate our neighbors, the Rochester Americans, on Hockey Day in Rochester. Highlights include specialty jerseys, a Brian Gionta bobblehead giveaway, an appearance by Gionta himself, and more, presented by ConServe and Bill Gray's Regional IcePlex. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off using the LiveSource mobile app. MORE INFORMATION ON HOCKEY DAY FOUND HERE.
BRIAN GIONTA BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 2,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of the former Team USA captain, courtesy of ConServe.
NHL NETWORK BAG GIVEAWAY - First 500 fans.
KIDS RUN THE BASES - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.
