Late Grand Slam Clinches Win for Hens

Toledo, Ohio - Concluding a three-game series at Fifth Third Field, the Toledo Mud Hens and Buffalo Bisons finished in a 5-1 final with Toledo capturing the win to take the series.

After a slow start offensively by both teams, Toledo brought the bats in the eighth, taking the lead with a grand slam off the bat of Ronny Rodriguez, the first grand slam since Jake Rogers hit one on July 21 against Syracuse.

Both Buffalo and Toledo brought the heat from the mound, seeing a scoreless tie go deep into the game. The Bisons threatened early, but strong defense from the Mud Hens, including a diving catch by Jacob Robson, kept the game scoreless.

Frank Schwindel continued his hot streak since arriving in Toledo, logging the first hit of the game for the Mud Hens, coming in the bottom of the fifth. However, Schwindel was the lone base runner of the inning, sending a scoreless game to the sixth.

Buffalo ended up notching the first run of the game, coming in the sixth inning. Rowdy Tellez began the inning with a double to left with Patrick Kivlehan doing the same in the next at-bat to score Tellez, giving the Bisons a 1-0 lead. It was at this point that the Hens made the first pitching change of the game.

After going 5.1 innings, starter Spenser Watkins was replaced by Daniel Stumpf. Watkins totaled nine strikeouts, a season high with Toledo, while allowing one run on five hits and three walks. Stumpf recorded a strikeout and fly out to end the inning.

Stumpf sent down the Bisons in order in the seventh, including two strikeouts, before Bryan Garcia entered in the eighth to take over on the bump.

The Hens struck in the bottom of the eighth. After loading the bases, Robson put a single to the outfield, scoring Mikie Mahtook to tie the game at one, but the Hens weren't done. With the bases loaded, Ronny Rodriguez sent a home run to right-center in grand slam fashion to give Toledo a 5-1 lead heading into the ninth.

What's Next:

Beginning on Friday, the Mud Hens will transform into the Toledo Mud Crawlers as part of Jeep Fest Weekend. In the specialty jerseys, the Mud Crawlers will face the Pawtucket Red Sox for a three game set. Friday's contest is set for a 7:05 p.m. start time with Tim Adleman being scheduled for the start on Toledo's behalf. As for Pawtucket, the left-handed Kyle Hart is set to take the mound. The game will also feature postgame fireworks, an Off-Road Muddy Bobblehead giveaway and a Rooftop Bourbon and Brisket ticket package.

#RoadToDetroit Report (according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

8. OF Daz Cameron: DNP

11. IF Willi Castro: 0 for 3

14. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP

18. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP

21. RHP Bryan Garcia: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

27. OF Jacob Robson: 2 for 3, RBI

30. OF Danny Woodrow: 1 for 2

Hens' Notes:

- The Mud Hens roster saw a handful of changes prior to the start of the game on Thursday. Matt Hall and John Schreiber were both called up to Detroit with Eduardo Jimenez being sent down to Toledo in a corresponding move. Additionally, Daniel Stumpf was removed from the temporary inactive list, returning to the roster, while a recent waiver claim, David McKay, also joins the Toledo roster.

