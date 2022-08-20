Home Runs Propel Isotopes to 6-4 Victory at Tacoma

Tacoma, WA - It was more of the same for the team who leads all of Minor League Baseball in home runs. The Albuquerque Isotopes went deep four times to account for all of their scoring in a 6-4 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

The two teams have split the first four games of this series, and the Isotopes lead MiLB with 185 home runs, having gone deep 12 times in this set.

For the fourth consecutive game, Albuquerque (52-62) took the lead in the top of the first inning. Tonight, it came courtesy of Sean Bouchard's two-run homer, his third of the series in fifth in his last nine games.

Alan Trejo went deep for the second contest in a row, a solo shot in the third to extend the Isotopes lead to 3-0. The advantage did not last long as Tacoma (52-63) stormed back with three in the bottom of the third, highlighted by Jarred Kelenic's two-run single, tying the game at three.

Bouchard led off the fifth inning with a triple and scored on D.J. Peterson's two-run homer to left field, his 15th of the season.

In the home fifth, the Rainiers loaded the bases with one out, but Karl Kauffmann was able to strike out Kyle Lewis and Luis Torrens, stranding three and ending his outing on a high note. Kauffmann gave up six hits and three runs in five innings, while walking three and fanning six, and improved to 3-1 in seven Triple-A starts.

Albuquerque faced another precarious bases-loaded situation in the seventh. With a run in and two outs, Julian Fernández punched out Derek Hill to preserve the 5-4 lead.

Trejo provided a big insurance run with a leadoff solo homer to left-center in the ninth, his second blast of the night.

Zach Lee shut the door in the ninth, retiring the Rainiers in order for his ninth save of the season.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has connected on 12 home runs over the first four games of this series. 31 of their last 42 runs have come via the long ball, dating back 10 games to Aug. 9 vs. Reno.

- The Isotopes scored in the first inning in at least four consecutive games for the third time this season (April 13-16 vs. Tacoma, April 26-30 vs. Sacramento). It was the first time they have done so on the road since July 10-13, 2021 at Round Rock.

- The Topes are 12 home runs away from tying for the 2008 club for the second-most in club history with 197. Albuquerque's 185 homers this year lead Minor League Baseball, eight ahead of second-place El Paso (177).

- Albuquerque allowed six stolen bases in a game for the first time since July 21, 2017 at Salt Lake.

- Trejo produced his third multi-home run game of his professional career, all with Albuquerque (Sept. 24, 2021 vs. Reno; July 24, 2022 vs. Sugar Land and tonight). He has gone deep three times in his last two games. Trejo is batting .395 (17-for-43) with three doubles, five homers and 11 RBI over his last 11 contests, to go along with eight two-hit contests during the stretch.

- Trejo's two-homer night was the 14th multi-homer game of the season for a Topes player. Peterson had been the last two do so on Aug. 4 at El Paso.

- Bouchard is batting .333 (10-for-30) with a double, two triples, and five home runs in his last nine games.

- Peterson has hit 12 of his 15 home runs on the road this season. The long ball tonight was his first at Cheney Stadium since July 16, 2017, when he was a member of the Rainiers.

- Tim Lopes recorded a hit for the 41st time out of 52 games he has started in 2022; tonight was his 16th multi-hit contest.

- Taylor Snyder finished 0-for-4 and is 3-for-36 with 19 strikeouts since coming off the Injured List on July 14.

- Ryan Vilade was 0-for-4. He is 1-for-his-last-27 (spanning eight games) dropping his season average from .272 to .249.

On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Riley Smith is scheduled to start for the Isotopes tomorrow, against right-hander Konner Wade for the Rainiers. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is set for 8:05 p.m. MT.

