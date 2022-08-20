OKC Dodgers Split Doubleheader

Game 1 Summary: Two swings produced four runs, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers took the first game of their doubleheader, 4-1, over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Hunter Feduccia opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. In the top of the sixth inning with two outs, Devin Mann collected a two-run single to extend the lead to 4-0. Sugar Land rallied for a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and had the tying run at the plate with two outs, but Dodgers reliever Jake Reed struck out Marty Costes to end the threat. Carson Fulmer retired the side in order in the seventh inning to finish the game. Starting pitcher Gavin Stone made his Triple-A debut and did not allow a run or hit over four innings.

Game 2 Summary: The Sugar Land Space Cowboys reeled off a historic 17-run bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie and lead the way to a 21-4 win over the OKC Dodgers. Sugar Land scored twice in the first inning, but the Dodgers pulled even with RBI singles by Andy Burns and Devin Mann in the second inning. The Space Cowboys led, 4-2, in the fifth inning when the Dodgers tied things up again with a two-run double by Ryan Noda. The game was tied at 4-4 in the sixth inning of a seven-inning game when Sugar Land scored an incredible 17 runs in the inning. The Space Cowboys sent 23 batters to the plate and scored the final 12 runs of the inning with two outs.

Of Note: -Prior to Friday, the most runs allowed by an Oklahoma City team in one inning during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) was 12 at Nashville on July 3, 2019. Friday marked the third time in the team's Bricktown era OKC allowed 21 or more runs in a game and the first time since July 22, 2012 at Memphis when the then-RedHawks allowed a club record 24 runs. The 17-run margin of defeat also tied a club record (third time), most recently occurring during the aforementioned game in Memphis when the Redbirds won, 24-7.

-During the 17-run inning, the Space Cowboys scored the first five runs before an out was made. They had the bases loaded with two outs when they proceeded to score 12 more runs, as each of the next 12 batters reached base. Throughout the inning, there were 10 hits, nine walks and a hit batter. The Dodgers used four pitchers who combined to throw 108 pitches, with 50 strikes and 58 balls. The inning lasted 58 minutes.

-OKC walked 13 batters in Game 2 to set a club during record during the team's Bricktown era.

-Starting pitcher Gavin Stone made his Triple-A debut in Game 1 and did not allow a run or hit over 4.0 innings. Stone retired 11 of 15 batters overall and notched four strikeouts. He walked two batters and also hit two batters but held Sugar Land 0-for-3 with runners on base and only had one runner advance into scoring position. Between High-A Great Lakes, Double-A Tulsa and OKC, Stone now has a 1.50 ERA for the season. He entered Friday ranked second among qualified starting pitchers in ERA across the Minors.

-Miguel Vargas went 3-for-4 with three doubles in Game 1, becoming the first OKC player with three doubles in one game since Zach Reks on June 8, 2021, also against Sugar Land. Vargas leads the team and is now tied for third in the PCL with 29 doubles this season....Vargas went 1-for-3 with a walk in Game 2 and is now on a six-game hitting streak, going 8-for-22.

-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol made the fourth appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment in Game 1. He faced three batters and retired the first two with a groundout and a strikeout before allowing a single. He was credited as the winning pitcher in the team's victory. Over his four outings, Graterol has allowed one hit over 3.2 scoreless innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

-Ryan Noda picked up two RBI in Game 2 and now has 16 RBI over his last 14 games.

-Jake Amaya reached base four times in six plate appearances between the two games with three walks and a double and he scored three runs.

