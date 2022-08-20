Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. Oklahoma City

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Space Cowboys set a franchise record by scoring 17 runs in the sixth inning of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. It was the most runs scored in an inning in Space Cowboys history and the 21 runs scored in the contest were the second most in franchise history, trailing only a 24-run effort on June 10, 2021, in El Paso. Here are more details regarding the historic inning:

- Per Minor League Baseball, the 17 runs scored were the most scored in a single inning since they officially archived stats with Stat Search since 2005. The only other Minor League Baseball team to score more runs in an inning were the Dominican Summer League Yankees, who did so on two occasions (7/27/2017, 7/19/2019)

-The inning featured 108 total pitches and lasted 58 minutes. Korey Lee, Alex De Goti, Scott Manea, David Hensley and Yainer Diaz each made five plate appearances in the inning.

-Yainer Diaz experienced all three "True Outcomes" in the inning, homering, walking and striking out through his three plate appearances.

-Per MLB.com, the Minor League Baseball record for runs scored in an inning is 18, set by the Waco Cubs vs. the Beaumont Exporters in 1930.

-The Space Cowboys collected a franchise record 10 hits in the inning, while also drawing a franchise record nine walks in the single frame. A total of 23 players came to bat in the inning, with eight of the nine players in the lineup reaching twice in the inning.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to Saturday's game, the Astros assigned infielder Edwin Diaz to the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Christi. Diaz has hit .168 (25x149) with nine home runs and 24 RBI in 44 games with Corpus Christi this season. The Astros signed Diaz to a minor league contract in December of last year. Diaz has appeared in each of the last 10 seasons at the minor league level, appearing in his first nine seasons within the Oakland A's minor league system.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

