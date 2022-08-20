Space Cowboys Score 17 Runs in One Inning in Doubleheader

(SUGR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys set history Friday night, scoring 17 runs in a 21-4-win vs. the Oklahoma City Dodgers as part of a doubleheader at Constellation Field.

The 17 runs scored in the sixth inning of the win in game two were a Sugar Land franchise record. The Space Cowboys dropped game one of the doubleheader, 4-1

The Space Cowboys sent 23 batters to the plate in sixth inning of their game two win. They drew nine walks and collected 10 base hits. Korey Lee, Alex De Goti, Scott Manea and David Hensley each had three plate appearances. The inning lasted 58 minutes and took 108 pitches to complete.

The franchise's previous record for runs in an inning was eight, which had been accomplished three times, and last done on Aug. 10 in El Paso.

The 17-run inning included a three-run homer from Yainer Diaz, five RBI from De Goti and a three-run double from Corey Julks.

The 21 runs were the most scored by the Space Cowboys in a game this season, surpassing 20 runs scored on May 10 at Albuquerque. The Space Cowboys franchise record for runs scored was 24 on June 20, 2021, at El Paso.

Diaz, Julks and De Goti each collected four RBI in the game two win. Justin Dirden finished game two 3-for-4 with two RBI. All but two players in the Space Cowboys lineup had at least two RBI.

Brett Conine started game two, striking out four while allowing two runs through four innings.

Julks provided the lone run for the Space Cowboys in game one with an RBI single in the sixth. Brandon Bielak got the start in the opener and struck out a season-high eight batters through five innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

Hunter Feduccia and Devin Mann each drove in a pair of runs in the game one win, with Feduccia hitting a two-run home run.

The Space Cowboys and Dodgers continue their series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field. Jimmy Endersby is slated to start for the Space Cowboys, with Bobby Miller scheduled to get the nod for Oklahoma City.

