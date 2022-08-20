Rainiers Fall to Isotopes, 6-4

August 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (52-63) were defeated by the Albuquerque Isotopes (52-62) 6-4 on Friday night at Cheney Stadium. Isotopes first baseman Michael Toglia, a Gig Harbor native playing professionally in Tacoma for the first time in his career, went 2-for-5 in the effort, improving his average to .500 (18 AB) in the series. The Rainiers have gone homerless in back-to-back games following a streak of 13 consecutive games with a longball.

Albuquerque jumped on Rainiers LHP Austin Warner early in the game. Second baseman Tip Lopes hit the second pitch of the game off the wall for a double, and two batters later, left fielder Sean Bouchard cranked a two-run homer to left. The home run was Bouchard's third of the series and 19th of the year. Isotopes shortstop Alan Trejo then ambushed the first pitch of the third inning, sending it over the wall in left and increasing Albuquerque's lead to three. While Warner was not as sharp as he has been (1.49 ERA since May 15 coming into Friday), he gave Tacoma four competitive innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out four.

The Rainiers tied it in the home third. Tacoma loaded the bases on singles from Mason McCoy and Taylor Trammell, and a walk by Erick Mejia. With one out, Abraham Toro hit a slow ground ball to second. Lopes did not have enough time to turn two, so although Toro was thrown out at first, McCoy scored on the play. Jarred Kelenic followed by lacing a single to right, driving in Trammell and Mejia to tie the game.

Former Mariners first-round pick D.J. Peterson gave Albuquerque the lead with one swing of the bat in the fifth. After Bouchard led off the inning with a triple, Peterson crushed a homer to left, giving the Isotopes a two-run advantage.

In the seventh, Tacoma drew one run closer. Toro started off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a deep flyout by Kelenic. He then scored on a groundout to short by Luis Torrens, making it a one-run game.

The Isotopes ended the scoring in the ninth. Trejo homered on the second pitch of the inning, his second of the game and third in two days, to give Albuquerque the 6-4 win.

Tacoma looks to take the penultimate game of the series against the Isotopes on Saturday evening at 7:05 p.m. PT at Cheney Stadium. The probable pitching matchup is RHP Konner Wade for the Rainiers and RHP Riley Smith for the Isotopes.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.