OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 20, 2022

Oklahoma City Dodgers (66-49) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-62)

Game #116 of 150/Road #56 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (NR, -.--) vs. SUG-RHP Jimmy Endersby (0-2, 11.21)

Saturday, August 20, 2022 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 6:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. The six-game series is tied, 2-2, after the teams split a Friday night doubleheader...The Dodgers' top pitching prospect, Bobby Miller, is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut.

Yesterday's Games: Two swings produced four runs, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers took the first game of their doubleheader, 4-1, over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Hunter Feduccia opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. In the top of the sixth inning with two outs, Devin Mann collected a two-run single to extend the lead to 4-0. Sugar Land rallied for a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and had the tying run at the plate with two outs, but Dodgers reliever Jake Reed struck out Marty Costes to end the threat. Carson Fulmer retired the side in order in the seventh inning to finish the game. Starting pitcher Gavin Stone made his Triple-A debut and did not allow a run or hit over four innings...In Game 2, the Space Cowboys reeled off a historic 17-run bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie and lead the way to a 21-4 win over the OKC Dodgers. Sugar Land scored twice in the first inning, but the Dodgers pulled even with RBI singles by Andy Burns and Devin Mann in the second inning. The Space Cowboys led, 4-2, in the fifth inning when the Dodgers tied things up again with a two-run double by Ryan Noda. The game was tied at 4-4 in the sixth inning of a seven-inning game when Sugar Land scored an incredible 17 runs in the inning. The Space Cowboys sent 23 batters to the plate and scored the final 12 runs of the inning with two outs.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut tonight in Sugar Land...The Dodgers' No. 2 prospect and top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline had made 20 appearances (19 starts) for Double-A Tulsa during his second season of professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher owns a 6-6 record and 4.45 ERA over a team-high 91.0 IP with 31 walks against a team-leading 117 strikeouts...At the time of his promotion to OKC, he ranked second in the Texas League in WHIP (1.20) and BAA (.223) and fourth in both ERA and strikeouts...Miller has pitched at least 6.0 innings in each of his last three starts including a career-high 7.1 innings in his last start Aug. 14 against Midland in Tulsa during which he allowed no runs and four hits with two walks and nine K's...He struck out a season-high 11 batters in outings Aug. 9 against Midland and July 28 against Arkansas...Miller represented the Dodgers in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game and was the starting pitcher for the National League...The Dodgers selected Miller in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft (29th overall) from the University of Louisville.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2022: 15-7 2021: 12-12 All-time: 27-19 At SUG: 10-9 The Dodgers and Space Cowboys meet for their fifth and final series this season, but just their second of the season in Sugar Land...The teams last met for a six-game series in OKC July 26-31, with OKC winning the set, 4-2, including two walk-off wins in 10 innings...The Dodgers have now won 11 of the last 15 meetings between the division foes this season and have not lost back-to-back games to the Space Cowboys in 2022...OKC went 11-4 against Sugar Land at home with wins in 10 of the last 12 games, including four walk-off wins in the last nine games. In each of the walk-off wins, the Dodgers trailed in the eighth inning or later...Previously in Sugar Land this season, the Dodgers also won a three-game series May 20-22, 2-1...Miguel Vargas leads the Dodgers with 29 hits, 16 RBI and 21 runs scored in 22 games against Sugar Land this season. Pitchers Ryan Pepiot and Carson Fulmer each have four wins against Sugar Land. Pepiot has a 1.82 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29.2 IP...The teams split their 2021 season series, 12-12. Both teams went 6-6 on their home fields as Sugar Land played its first season as a Triple-A franchise...Three of the last 10 games and four of the last 12 games between the teams have gone to extra innings. Seven of the last 19 games and six of the last 15 games have been decided by one run, including four of the last seven and three of the last five.

Hanging On: The Dodgers have won four of their last six games following a six-game losing streak and own the best record in the PCL at 66-49. They have a 2.5-game lead ahead of second-place El Paso in the East Division standings...The Dodgers are in the midst of a key stretch of 24 straight games against East Division foes and are 4-6 so far...The Dodgers went 9-2 immediately following the All-Star Break, but are 5-9 since...The Dodgers are 30-25 on the road this season and are one of three PCL teams with a winning road record. However, they are 2-4 over their last six road games and 3-5 over their last eight road games.

Drunk History: Prior to the Space Cowboys' 17-run sixth inning last night in Game 2, the most runs allowed by an Oklahoma City team in one inning during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) was 12 at Nashville on July 3, 2019. The Space Cowboys' 21 runs in Game 2 marked the third time in the team's Bricktown era OKC allowed 21 or more runs in a game and the first time since July 22, 2012 at Memphis when the then-RedHawks allowed a club record 24 runs. The two prior instances of OKC allowing 21 or more runs occurred in nine-inning games...OKC's 17-run margin of defeat in Game 2 also tied a club record (third time), most recently during the aforementioned game in Memphis when the Redbirds won, 24-7, and yesterday was the team's largest-ever margin of defeat in a seven-inning game...The 2022 and 2012 teams now have the distinction of being the only club's during the team's Bricktown era to allow 18 or more runs in a game twice in one season and lose a game by at least 13 runs twice in one season.

Space Race: During the 17-run inning, the Space Cowboys scored the first five runs before an out was made. They had the bases loaded with two outs when they proceeded to score 12 more runs, as each of the next 12 batters reached base. Of those 12 batters, six had two strikes. Throughout the inning, there were 10 hits, nine walks and a hit batter. The Dodgers used four pitchers who combined to throw 108 pitches, with 50 strikes and 58 balls. The inning lasted 58 minutes...From the start of Wednesday's game through the sixth inning of last night's contest, the Space Cowboys had scored a total of six runs and batted .187 (14x75) with two extra-base hits over 22 innings. In the sixth inning, they went 10-for-13 with four extra-base hits...That inning alone raised OKC's season ERA from 4.85 to 5.00...For context, the highest scoring inning in MLB's modern era is also 17 runs, done by the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers on June 18, 1953. Per Dylan Svoboda of MLB.com, the last MLB team to score 16 runs in an inning was the Texas Rangers on April 19, 1996 against the Baltimore Orioles. Although Minor League Baseball records are not comprehensive, it appears the Minor League record for most runs in one inning is 18, set by the Waco Cubs against the Beaumont Exporters in 1930.

Walking Papers: The Dodgers walked 13 Sugar Land batters in Game 2 yesterday to set a club record during the team's Bricktown era and it was the ninth time this season OKC pitchers allowed 10 or more walks in a game. The previous record was 12, last done Aug. 28, 2019 vs. Iowa. The Dodgers pitching staff leads all Triple-A teams with 559 walks this season...On the other hand, OKC drew a total of six walks in yesterday's doubleheader for their lowest two-game total since July 27-28 against the Space Cowboys in OKC when they also had a combined six walks. The Dodgers lead all Triple-A teams and rank fourth overall in the Minors with 567 walks this season. The team has drawn 143 walks across the 25 games following the All-Star Break for an average of 5.72 per game, including nine games with seven or more walks. The Dodgers are now just seven walks shy of setting a new team single-season record.

Getting Miggy With It: Miguel Vargas went 3-for-4 with three doubles in Game 1, becoming the first OKC player with three doubles in one game since Zach Reks on June 8, 2021, also against Sugar Land. Vargas leads the team and is now third in the PCL with 29 doubles this season...Vargas went 1-for-3 with a walk in Game 2 and is now on a six-game hitting streak, going 8-for-22...Vargas ranks among PCL league leaders in runs (1st, 90), hits (2nd, 121), doubles (3rd, 29), walks (3rd, 61), RBI (4th, 75), total bases (T-4th, 203), extra-base hits (6th, 48) and OBP (7th, .384).

Rehab Report: Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol made the fourth appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment in Game 1. He faced three batters and retired the first two with a groundout and a strikeout before allowing a single. He was credited as the winning pitcher in the team's victory...Over his four outings with OKC, Graterol has allowed one hit over 3.2 scoreless innings, with one walk and four strikeouts. He was placed on the LAD injured list with right shoulder inflammation July 11.

Beast Node: Ryan Noda went 1-for-5 with a double, run scored, two RBI, two HBP and two steals across Friday's doubleheader. He has 17 RBI over the last 15 games - tied for most in the PCL during the span and he has a .523 OBP during the 15-game stretch (since Aug. 3), which is highest in the league...Over his last 14 games, Noda is 16-for-43 (.372) with four doubles, three homers, 16 RBI, 10 runs and 14 walks...Overall this season, Noda ranks second in the PCL with 68 walks, is fifth with a .392 OBP and tied for sixth with 72 RBI.

Stone Cold: Starting pitcher Gavin Stone made his Triple-A debut for the Dodgers in Game 1 last night and did not allow a run or hit over 4.0 innings. Stone retired 11 of 15 batters overall and notched four strikeouts. He walked two batters and also hit two batters, but held Sugar Land 0-for-3 with runners on base and only had one runner advance into scoring position...Between High-A Great Lakes, Double-A Tulsa and OKC, Stone now has a 1.50 ERA for the season, which ranks second among qualified pitchers across all full-season Minor League teams.

Around the Horn: Jake Amaya reached base four times in six plate appearances between Friday's two games with three walks and a double and he scored three runs. He leads the Dodgers with 17 walks in August...Each of the last six homers hit by the Dodgers have been with at least one runner on base...Edwin Ríos went 0-for-3 with a walk in Game 1 Friday and has now reached base safely in 14 straight games. He has hit 51 home runs during his OKC career (2017-19, 2022) and is one home run shy of tying Nelson Cruz for fifth-place on the career leaderboard...Over the last 11 games, the Dodgers have allowed a league-high 83 runs and have a 7.01 ERA during the span. Opponents have now scored five runs or more in eight of the last 11 games and eight runs or more five times during the stretch, including three games with 12-plus runs. That includes four innings with six or more runs allowed...Last night was the second time in five games a team won by 17 runs after OKC defeated Round Rock, 20-3, Sunday.

