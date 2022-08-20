Edwin Diaz Homers in Space Cowboys Debut

August 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Edwin Diaz hit a solo home run Saturday night in his debut with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Following a historic win Friday night in the second game of their doubleheader, the Space Cowboys were defeated 13-5 by the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Constellation Field.

Diaz, who was assigned to the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Christi on Saturday, hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. He had hit nine home runs in 44 games with Corpus Christi prior to his promotion. Scott Manea added a run in the fifth as well with an RBI single down the right-field line. It cut the Space Cowboys deficit to 8-2 at the time.

HIGHLIGHTS: 8.20 vs. OKC

The Space Cowboys tacked on three more runs in the sixth on RBI singles from Corey Julks and Alex De Goti. Julks came around to score on an error from Oklahoma City second baseman Michael Busch off the bat of Diaz.

Jason Martin, Hunter Feduccia, Jacob Amaya and Busch each homered for Oklahoma City.

Jon Olczak, Seth Martinez and Parker Mushinski combined for 4 2/3 inning of scoreless relief for the Space Cowboys.

Lewis Brinson finished the night 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Brinson is second in the Pacific Coast League with a .377 average in August.

The Space Cowboys and Dodgers close out their six-game homestand at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday at Constellation Field. It will be a rematch of the series opener with Forrest Whitley set to face Jon Duplantier.

The Space Cowboys will be giving lunch boxes featuring the logos of the Houston Astros four minor league affiliates, presented by Republic Services, to 2,000 fans upon entry for Sunday's game.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.