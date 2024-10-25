Home Game Day: Wisconsin Windigo vs. Anchorage Wolverines

October 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Happy game day, Wolverines Nation! The Anchorage Wolverines kick off the two game series against the first seeded Wisconsin Windigo tonight with a 7:30pm puck drop at the Sullivan Arena.

The two teams have only seen each other once this season, with Anchorage leaving with a less than satisfactory score of 4-1. The Windigo hold a 10-1-0-1 record on the season.

The Wolverines have one game in hand on the Windigo, and sit in second place in the Midwest Division with a 7-3-1-0 record.

FREE COWBELLS

This weekend we will be offering FREE COWBELLS AT ENTRY! Don't miss out on the future collector item.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.