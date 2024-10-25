IceRays Win Shootout Thriller Over Brahmas 2-1

October 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (10-2-1) staved off the defending Robertson Cup Champions Lone Star Brahmas (9-3-0) in a thrilling 2-1 shootout victory on Friday night at the American Bank Center. With the win the IceRays are the first team to 10 wins in the South Division and remain at the top of the standings heading into the series finale tomorrow.

If you blinked after the opening puckdrop you may have missed the first goal as Cody Kemp knocked a pass by Cooper Conway away from a Brahmas defender and finished off a breakaway with a backhand shot to give the IceRays a 1-0 advantage just 12 seconds into the game. Matthew Green also picked up an assist on the opening goal. Moments later, Max Ranstrom was taken off for boarding for the games first penalty loading up a Lone Star power play. It didn't take much time for them to convert, Defenseman August Classon threw a wrist shot through traffic and into the back of the net to tie the game at one.

"What a hockey game I hope fans really enjoyed this game; the goaltending battle was unbelievable... I thought we were the better team at 5 on 5, but its going to battle with this team (Lone Stars) all year long and it was a massive win," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier.

Both teams spent their fair share of time in the penalty box on the night. There was a total of 10 penalties in the first period alone and a total of 11 power plays in the game. The power plays went a combined 1-for-11, it was the league's best penalty kill for the IceRays that shut down the Brahmas power play the rest of the way including two kills in the 3rd period. At the end of each rink IceRays Goalie Nikita Volsky and Brahmas netminder Jack Spicer dueled all night long. Spicer finished the night with 27 saves, Volsky finished with 33 en route to his seventh straight victory.

No one could break the force field in the next 40 minutes sending the game to overtime. Lone Star had the better chances of both sides, but Volsky came up with two-point blank stops to send the game to a shootout. Kristo Pitkanen went first for the Brahmas and was stopped by Volsky, Matteus Soderbom went for the IceRays and beat Spicer through the five hole for a 1-0 advantage. Leo Bergstrom went next for the Brahmas and was stoned by Volsky setting up Stephan Kuznetsov with a chance to win it. Kuznetsov went between his legs and lifted the puck over the glove of Spicer into the top shelf for his second shootout winner this season capping off a 2-1 win for the IceRays.

