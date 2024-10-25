Wings Fall Friday Night to St. Cloud

October 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to St. Cloud for their second road trip of the season and were handed their second loss in regulation.

The game would start out with both teams getting chances on the power play, but neither team getting to score. That would be until St. Cloud's Tim Runtso would score at the 14:31 mark. Then, while the Wings were on the penalty kill, the Noresemen's Hudson Blue would also find the back of the net extending their lead to 2-0 heading into the second period.

In the second period, the Wings would find themselves in the box a few more times, giving the Norsemen more chances to extend their lead, and they would find their chance again at the 14:19 mark. It would be Tyler Wishart this time, and this would be the only goal of the period. The score would be 3-0 in favor of St. Cloud heading into the final period of the night.

Before the night would be over, the Wings would find themselves on the board. Leonid Bulgakov would be the first to score, getting assists from Jibber Kuhl and Grant Winkler. Just over 10 second later, Luke Backel would get his 5th goal of the season, getting assists from DJ MacLeish and Cade Moxham. The Wings would pull their goaltender in an attempt to tie the game, but St. Cloud's Hudson Blue would find the empty net securing the 4-2 win for St. Cloud.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings stopping 27 of 30 shots sent his way.

The Wings look to bounce back tomorrow night as they again take on the St. Cloud Norsemen in the St. Cloud MAC.

