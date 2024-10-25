Hat Tricks Have Rough Outing in Loss vs. Rochester

October 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Rochester, NY | Patrick Frenette

Danbury drops the first game of the weekend series via a 6-1 loss in Rochester. David Utkin netted Danbury's lone goal on the power play in the opening period.

The Hat Tricks skated with a lot of speed in the opening frame, yet the Jr. Americans opened the scoring with a power play goal from Adam Gionta. Following several penalties in the latter half of the period, Hat Tricks forward David Utkin would score unassisted to tie the game at one heading into the second intermission. The first period would also see a combined 17 penalty minutes. It was all Rochester in the second period, as they would net three goals, including their second power play goal of the contest. The final frame ended with a third power play goal for Rochester scored by Owen King and an even strength goal from JC Humpreys.

The Hat Tricks finish the series tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

