Tauros Acquire Landon Fleming from Oklahoma & Sign Free Agent Hubert Clarke

October 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







In a recent trade, the Tauros have acquired Oklahoma Warriors' defenseman Landon Fleming in return for future considerations while in a separate roster move signing free agent defenseman Hubert Clarke in moves to bolster their defensive core.

Fleming, who is a native of Oregon Wisconsin, comes into Minot following a stint with the Oklahoma Warriors that resulted in him on the ice for a combined 67 games spanning last season into the beginning of this year.

Prior to that, Fleming was a member of the Bismarck Bobcats for the 2022-23 season where he played 46 games.

Last year for the Warriors through 56 games Fleming netted six goals along with six assists. This year already Fleming has had two goals and an assist for the Warriors.

When talking about Fleming Tauro's fourth year head coach Cody Campbell said, "Landon is ultra-experienced, this is his fourth year in junior hockey-he's played in the USHL and it's his third year playing in the North American Hockey League so he has a lot of valuable experience he can bring to this group."

Campbell added on by saying he is excited about the depth that Fleming will add to an already solid group of defensemen for the Tauros this year.

Campbell said, "He's another piece that will continue to allow us to build our depth on the back end and make sure that we continue to do a good job of limiting chances for other teams and also put ourselves in a spot to help the guys defensively add offense from the blue line."

Clarke, who was signed by the Tauros as a free agent, brings size to the Tauros backend standing at 6'3" as a '07 entering this year. Clarke is committed to playing NCHC hockey for Western Michigan University for the 2026-27 year.

Campbell, excited about the potential of Clarke said, "Hubert is a young defenseman with a ton of upside and potential, there's a reason why he's committed to a NCHC school already, and he's going to give us another big body back there that can rush the puck and contribute offensively."

Campbell continued, "Where he starts with us is going to be a long way from where he ends with us because he's only going to get better that's for sure.

The Tauros are back in action Saturday night in game two of a weekend series against Bismarck. Puck drop for that game is slated for 7:35 PM on the Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena. Tickets can be purchased on the Tauros ticketing site.

