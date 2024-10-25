Bruins Announce 2nd Annual Black and Gold Gala

AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins, in conjunction with the Hormel Institute, are pleased to announce the return of the "Black and Gold Gala" to be held on February 6, 2025 at the Austin Country Club.

The inaugural event helped raise over $25,000 for The Hormel Institute, a leading research facility committed to advancing cancer research and finding innovative treatments.

"We believe in the power of collective action, and your support can make a meaningful impact," Bruins President of Business Operations Brian Schulz said earlier this week in a letter promoting the event. "Your generosity will fuel crucial research initiatives and bring us one step closer to a world without the burden of cancer."

The Black and Gold Gala will be held at the Austin Country Club on February 6th, 2025 from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm. The Black-Tie event will include dinner, speeches from special guests, and a social/dance to end the night. Attendees are encouraged to wear Black and Gold formal wear to match the event's theme. Tickets for the Gala are $100 per plate and Corporate Table sponsors start at $600. All proceeds from the 'Black and Gold Gala' will benefit The Hormel Institute.

For event tickets and more information, contact the Austin Bruins front office at 507-434-4978.

