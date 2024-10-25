Jersey Auction Now Live

The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce their special pink uniforms, worn this weekend against Johnstown, are now open for bidding by following this link!

Proceeds from this auction will benefit Breast Intentions, a 501(c)(3) crisis intervention charity providing financial and emotional help to breast cancer patients and their families. Founded in Middletown in 2007, Breast Intentions has raised thousands of dollars for families to support them in their time of need. Learn more about Breast Intentions at their website, breastintentions.org

These specialty uniforms will only be worn on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th, when the Titans face off against the Johnstown Tomahawks. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30pm on Friday, and 7:00pm on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased by following this link.

