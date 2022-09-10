History at Hadlock; Hamilton Sets New Franchise Record in 4-3 Win

Portland, Maine - David Hamilton swiped his 65th base of the season, breaking the single-season record for the Sea Dogs set by Julio Ramirez in 1999, as the Portland Sea Dogs (70-61, 40-22) held strong in a 4-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (51-78, 23-37) on Saturday at Hadlock Field.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Hamilton reached on a bunt single then stole second base, recording his 65th steal of the season, breaking the Sea Dogs single-season franchise record.

Binghamton brought in the first two runs of the game in the top of the first inning against Portland starter Kyle Hart. Wyatt Young reached on a single and stole second base. Carlos Cortes launched a two-run homer to right, giving the Rumble Ponies a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs were able to get one run back in the bottom of the first against Rumble Ponies starter Tony Dibrell. David Hamilton led off with a double and Wilyer Abreu moved him to third with a groundout. Ceddanne Rafaela drove in Hamilton with a groundout to first, making it a 2-1 game.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Portland was able to score three runs against Dibrell. Tyler Dearden singled and Izzy Wilson reached on a fielding error. Hamilton blasted a three-run shot to right, lifting the Sea Dogs ahead 4-2.

Both teams would go quiet until the top of the eighth inning, when the Rumble Ponies brought in a run against reliever Brett Kennedy. Nic Gaddis singled and Wyatt Young walked. Cortes grounded into a force out, placing runners on the corners and Ronny Mauricio walked to load the bases. Luke Ritter singled to center, scoring one run, but a relay to the plate stopped the tying run from scoring, keeping Portland in the lead, 4-3.

Hart (2-1, 4.95 ERA) tossed 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one, and striking out seven. Dibrell (1-2, 5.70 ERA) hurled 4.2 innings, surrendering four runs (one earned) on six hits, walking two, and striking out five in his second loss of the year.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies play the finale of a six-game series, and the final regular season home game, at Hadlock Field on Sunday with a 1:00 PM first pitch. Portland sends RHP Sterling Sharp (1-1, 3.42 ERA) to the mound against Binghamton RHP Jose Chacin (4-8, 5.42 ERA).

